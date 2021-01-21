Rock Creek High has a chance to bring home a pair of tournament championship trophies Saturday.
Both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won their second-round matchups at the Burlington Invitational Tournament in Burlington on Wednesday.
The boys’ team, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, rolled past Silver Lake 59-37.
Rock Creek led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but gave itself some breathing room at halftime, up 30-21. In the final two periods, it was all Mustangs, as they outscored the Eagles 29-16.
As per usual, Rock Creek’s leading scorer was Dawson Zenger, who accounted for more than half the team’s points, pouring in a game-high 30. Charlie Killingsworth added 10 points for the Mustangs.
Rock Creek had a similarly stress-free outing in its game of the tournament Monday, when it faced Labette County. It followed the same pattern as Wednesday’s contest: close after a quarter, Rock Creek the rest of the way.
The Mustangs led by two, 10-8, at the end of the opening period. From there, they outscored the Grizzlies in the second (17-9), third (17-9) and fourth (17-11) quarters, going on to win 61-37.
Zenger once again led the way offensively, scoring 28 points. Brooks Whaley had 14 points and Killingsworth had 10.
With Wednesday’s victory over Silver Lake, Rock Creek punched its ticket to Saturday’s championship game, where it will face the winner of the Independence/Paola, who play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Saturday’s title game will tip off at noon at Burlington High School.
Rock Creek girls’ team advances to tournament championship
Rock Creek jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Wednesday, walloping Silver Lake 61-28.
The Mustangs outscored the Eagles in every quarter: 14-5 in the first, 14-8 in the second, 20-7 in the third and 13-8 in the fourth.
Grace Gehl scored a game-high 21 points for Rock Creek, followed by Brooklyn Goehring with 15 and Evie Gill with eight.
Rock Creek got off to a slower start in its opening game Monday versus Labette County, trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. But the Mustangs took control from there, combining to outscore the Grizzlies 35-20 to emerge with a 43-30 victory.
Gill led all scorers with 16 points, while Gehl had 10 of her own.
Now in Saturday’s championship game, Rock Creek awaits the winner of Independence/Sabetha, who square off at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The title game will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.