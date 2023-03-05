Rock Creek’s season came to an end in a blowout loss to the No. 1 seed Hugoton 83-42 loss Friday in the sub-state championship game.
Not a whole lot went right for Rock Creek (13-9), and just about everything went right for Hugoton.
Four Hugoton (20-2) players scored in double figures, and the Eagles made 13 3s. No Rock Creek player finished in double figures. Daegen Vinduska was the closest with eight points.
It was all Hugoton from the beginning Rock Creek got down 12-4 early in the first quarter and trailed 22-8 at the end of the first quarter.
It continued to escalate in the second quarter as the Mustangs’ deficit got to 20, 33-13, with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter, and Logan Sturdy received a technical foul.
The Eagles continued to shoot the ball, outscoring the Mustangs 25-10 including a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Mustangs trailed 47-18 at halftime.
Hugoton continued its hot shooting into the second half as the Eagles began the third quarter on a 9-0 run, and by the end of the third quarter, the Mustangs were down 66-29.
Rock Creek had its best offensive quarter, scoring 13 points, in the fourth quarter, but Hugoton’s offense continued to roll, scoring 17 points.
HUGOTON 83, ROCK CREEK 42
Hugoton (20-2) – 22, 25, 19, 17 – 83
Rock Creek(13-9) 13-9 – 8, 10, 11, 13 42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Hugoton- Dasean Lewis 11 (4-5), Ryle Riddlesperger 17(5-9) (4-5FT), Carson Bennett 8 (2-6), Isaac Martin 15 (6-12) (3-6FT), Emmett Gaskill 8 (4-5), Griffin Heger 15 (5-9), Izeyah Harris 16 (2-3), Alexis Jimenez 3 (1-1). Total: 83 (29-50).
Rock Creek – Logan Sturdy 5 (2-7)(1-2FT), Ethan Burgess 7(4-5), Coley Burgess 3(1-6), Trevor Christensen 5 (2-2), Daegan Vinduska 8 (2-6) (2-9FT), Ryker Zoeller 4 (1-3) (2-2FT), Brady Schneider 4 (1-5)(2-2FT), David Wilkinson 0 (0-1), Dalton Whitworth 0 (0-2), Kade Welfringer 2(1-2), Carter Wilkens 3(1-2). Total: 42(15-41).
