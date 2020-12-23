The Rock Creek basketball teams had a good night on Tuesday, as both the girls’ and boys’ teams swept Council Grove.
The girls’ team started the evening with a 57-31 win over Council Grove. The Mustangs kept the Braves in single digits scoring for all but one quarter.
Lexi DeWeese and Grace Gehl were both equally effective for Rock Creek, as the pair scored 17 points apiece.
The boys’ team followed with a 74-37 victory over Council Grove.
The Mustangs had three scorers in double figures, with Dawson Zenger leading the team with 20 points. Remun Blount wasn’t far behind with 19, while Brooks Whaley contributed 12.
Overall, Rock Creek had 10 players score in the game, compared to just five players for the Braves.
Both of Rock Creek’s teams will now wait out the winter moratorium, returning to play Jan. 5 at Riley County.