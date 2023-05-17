FLUSH — Led by strong outing from starting pitcher Daegen Vinduska, and timely hitting, top-seeded Rock Creek defeated rival No. 8 Wamego 5-1 Tuesday to advance to the state tournament.
The regional win is Rock Creek’s eighth in its last nine opportunities.
“We persevered,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said. “Vinduska didn’t have his best stuff, but I don’t know how many jams he worked out of there, bases loaded last couple of innings, that was huge. (We) just made plays when we needed to. We were really tough with two strikes. That was a big difference: our hitters did a good job with two strikes.”
Wamego got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning as Chase Cottam scored on a base hit from Dawson Tajchman with two outs.
The Mustangs (21-1) tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Brandon Krainbill from third base.
“(Wamego) did a good job early, and our kids, to their credit, they didn’t panic,” Sieben said. “They just responded. Found a way to get (a run) back.”
The Mustangs took the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the third inning as Krainbill came through with two outs on a base hit that scored Ibarra.
Rock Creek was able to gain some distance in its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. After the Mustangs got runners on the bases, Moody relieved starting pitcher Lane Jeanneret with Hayden Oviatt.
But Oviatt struggled, hitting a batter with the bases loaded to give up a run and walking Vinduska to give up another run, and Moody was forced to make another pitching change as he put Cody Mayer on the mound.
“I didn’t want it to go the other way, where I didn’t bring him in,” Moody said. “You got to go with your senior guys at some point. He just didn’t have it. Some days you have it; some days you don’t. It is what it is. We brought Cody in, and he did a good job.”
The Mustangs got one more run to hold a 5-1 lead in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Casey McCarn that scored Krainbill.
“(We were) fortunate to take advantage of some walks there and score a couple of runs late to kind of spread the lead and make some plays late,” Sieben said.
Wamego (11-8) had opportunities to score in the top of the sixth and seventh inning as the bases were loaded with one out in both innings, but the Red Raiders were unable to come up with a big hit to bring in runs.
Sieben relieved Vinduska after Wamego got a runner on first and second base in the top of the seventh inning, and Dalton Whitworth got the three outs needed to seal the win for the Mustangs.
“They didn’t get to experience (state) last year,” Sieben said. “That was the first time that had happened in a long time. They played well. They deserve a chance to celebrate. When brackets are completed and thrown out, and we will get back to work and focus on trying to find a way to win the next one.”
Rock Creek vs. Coffeyville
Rock Creek eased past No. 16 Coffeyville-Field Kindley with a 10-0 win that ended in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“We came out and took care of business,” Sieben said. “Our guys knew we were the favorite. The honor of having a great regular season, you get to start that way. We came out, and scored early and righted the ship. Ryker was unbelievable on the mound. Five innings, perfect game; you can’t ask for more out of him.”
Ryker Zoeller pitched a complete-game shutout for Rock Creek, recording six strikeouts.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Maddox Ibarra scored the first run on a throwing error, Ethan Burgess scored on a base hit from JT Ross, Ross later scored on a passed ball, and Krainbill scored on a base hit from Vinduska.
Rock Creek scored one run in the bottom of the second on a RBI single by Ross to bring home Ibarra.
The Mustangs scored two more runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings, and then Ross capped off the game with a base hit to score Ibarra.
Wamego vs. Tonganoxie
With a runner at first and third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning with game tied at 7, No. 9 Tonganoxie’s pitcher balked, allowing Tajchman to score from third base to advance Wamego to the regional championship game.
The game included three lead changes and three ties.
“You are playing a regional tournament at the end of the season,” Moody said. “A back-and-forth game against a great team, Tonganoxie is one of the top teams in the state, and I knew our guys were not going to quit. It is just a matter of if we can make less mistakes than them.”
Tonganoxie got the first lead by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
“We have a lot of seniors. I think they put it on their shoulders that they were not going to go out like quitters,” Moody said. “A young team can easily get frustrated getting down early on a team like that, but our guys are battle tested.”
Wamego took the lead, 5-3, with one run in the bottom of the first inning and four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The Red Raiders were able to get success off of Tonganoxie starting pitcher Luke Kessinger.
“We just chipped away,” Moody said. “We were able to get guys on and give him some issues. Coming off the mound, he is a big guy, so we wanted to make sure we made him work for it. We knew we were not going to square balls up all night on him. It was just a matter of us trying to play one run at a time.”
Tonganoxie retook the lead with a run in the top of the fifth inning and three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Red Raiders tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, and about had a runner on third base with two outs, but the final out of the inning came on baserunning error resulting in rundown.