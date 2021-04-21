Rock Creek baseball swept its doubleheader against St. Marys on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (9-1) won Game 2 19-1 in four innings.
Mason Sturdy (2-0) earned the win while allowing one run on three hits in three innings. He struck out two batters.
Brooks Whaley led the Rock Creek offense with four hits in four at-bats and five RBIs. Ben Wick hit a home run; Dawson Zenger finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Dalton Whitworth went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Tanner Christensen finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Rock Creek won Game 1 14-1 in seven innings behind five shutout innings Caden Vinduska (4-0). Vinduska allowed just one hit while striking out 10 batters.
He also had plenty of run support from teammates like Zenger, who finished 5-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Wick went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI;, and Whaley finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Riley County lost its first two games during Tuesday’s doubleheader against Silver Lake.
The Falcons (8-2, 4-2 Mid-East League) lost Game 2 4-3. PJ Vellenga earned the loss. Connor Holle finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored. Kolton Payne was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Riley County lost Game 1 3-2. Holle earned the loss, and Ethen Bohenblust finished 2-for-3. Grayden Jackson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.