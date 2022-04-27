LEONARDVILLE — Riley County did not let anything come easy for fifth-ranked in Class 4A Rock Creek Tuesday evening. Despite Riley County’s 6-8 record entering the doubleheader, Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben knew Riley County would be competitive and they were.
The Mustangs (10-1) won the opening game by just one run, 15-14, before getting a 17-8 win in the second game, clinching the series sweep.
“You throw records out the window, (Riley County) played a tough schedule so far,” Sieben said. “Coach (Westen) Steiner does an outstanding job with those kids. They are competitors. We knew we were in for a dog fight. It was definitely not a solid night for us. We did not play very well, (but) we were good when we had to be.”
Game 1
Multiple errors from Riley County (6-10) and with three Mustang home runs from Zac Becker, Logan Sturdy and Daegan Vinduska allowed Rock Creek to hold a 5-0 lead after the first inning.
The Falcons did not back down as they answered in the bottom of the first inning with two home runs of their own along with two RBI hits,giving the Falcons a 8-5 lead.
“You wonder about these teenage kids if they can bounce back from that,” Riley County head coach Weston Steiner said. “They are a good competitive team. You hate going down five (runs) early, but we gave them four extra outs that inning. Like any good team would do, they made us pay. Put up a couple home runs and a couple clutch hits after we kicked the ball around and missed an infield fly. That is the game of baseball. You can only get so many chances before it is going to bite you in your tail.”
Although it did not take long for Rock Creek (8-1) to respond as the Mustangs tied the game in the top of the second inning with a three-run homer. Some more errors from the Falcons allowed Rock Creek to score three more runs, pushing their lead to 11-8.
The Mustangs extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning, pushing their lead to 13-8.
Riley County got a clutch grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning get within a run and then tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with a base hit.
Rock Creek jumped back ahead in the top of the seventh inning and then a throwing error to first base by Riley County allowed Rock Creek to go up 15-13.
The Falcons got one run in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on third base with two outs, but a strikeout ended the game as the Mustangs held on to win.
Riley County had 15 errors in the game, but Steiner was still proud of the effort of his team and the offensive production to be in position to win the game at the end.
“It is a difference between one or two hits here and there,” Steiner said. “We were at a position to compete and win. We just got to take that next step, and hopefully we'll do that.”
Game 2
Rock Creek got on the board again in the top of the first inning with three RBIs to take a 3-0 lead. Sturdy got things going with a triple and scored the first run and Vinduska hit a RBI base hit for the third run.
Just as in game one, the Falcons responded in the bottom half of the inning. Though this time, the hosts did not take the lead, but they did shorten it to 3-2.
Errors hurt Riley County in the top of the second inning which allowed a run and then later, Rock Creek walked in a run. Sturdy hit a RBI and Hunter Prockish hit a double to put the Mustangs up 7-2.
Riley County responded in the bottom of the second inning with three runs to cut the lead to 7-5 before a strikeout ended the inning.
Rock Creek’s pitching was able to hold off Riley County’s offense more as the Mustangs won with more ease.
Riley County got within two, 8-6, in the bottom of the third inning, but that was the closest the Falcons were able to get as Rock Creek scored nine more runs compared to just two more runs from Riley County.
“I thought our approaches were better at the plate,” Sieben said. “We did enough on the mound. We competed on the mound. In the first game I don’t think we competed very well on the mound. We walked kids and got behind in the counts. We didn’t make enough competitive pitches to give ourselves a chance.”
Rock Creek will host Clay Center (9-3) on Friday while Riley will be back in action on Tuesday at home versus St. Marys (5-11).