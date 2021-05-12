Rock Creek baseball closed its regular season by splitting Tuesday’s series against Rossville at Rock Creek High School.
The Mustangs (15-5) won Game 2 by a score of 2-1 to even the series. After Rossville tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh, Ethan Burgess hit a walk-off double that scored Cody Loquet.
Loquet, who singled to lead off the inning, finished 1-for-3 and the game-winning run. Burgess went 3-for-4, and Zac Becker hit an RBI double.
Mason Sturdy pitched a complete game while improving to 4-1. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks compared to five strikeouts.
Rossville quieted the Mustang bats again during its 4-1 win over Rock Creek in Game 1.
Rock Creek jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning but only managed four hits against the Bulldogs.
Brooks Whaley (4-2), who had two of those hits and scored the lone run, took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. Whaley also struck out 10 batters.
Dawson Zenger finished 1-for-2 at the plate. Tanner Christensen went 1-for-3.
The Mustangs will host Sabetha in the first round of regional play Monday. Sabetha beat Rock Creek for the state title in 2019.
Wamego sweeps Chapman in season finale
Wamego High’s baseball team ended the regular season with a doubleheader sweep against Chapman on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders won Game 2, 12-5, behind a six-run second inning. Kaleb Baxter and Jace Jager scored on a two-run triple from Hayden Oviatt, part of Oviatt’s three-hit, five-RBI performance.
Coyler Brummet, who also earned three hits against Chapman’s pitching staff, earned the win after allowing three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Wamego scored 10 unanswered runs during its 12-4 win over Chapman in Game 1.
Trailing 4-2 after three innings, the Red Raiders scored at least one run in each of the final four, including a five-run fifth.
Oviatt shined again at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Hayden Nutsch drove in three runs, too, while finishing 2-for-4.
James DeRouchey earned the win after throwing five perfect innings in relief of Lane Jeanneret. Jeanneret allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Wamego finished the regular season 13-7.
The Red Raiders now turn their attention to regionals. Their opponent will be determined Saturday during a seeding meeting at Baldwin High in Baldwin City.
Rock Creek JV softball caps best season in school history
Rock Creek junior varsity softball finished up the 2021 campaign with a 2-1 finish in the inaugural Strike Out Cancer tournament event.
The Mustangs (19-1) cruised to a 14-4 victory over Basehor Linwood during the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Eve McComb jump-started the offense with a three-run home run In the first inning, part of a six-run opening frame. Hanna Helget, Sam Killingsworth, and Claire Matzke also had RBIs in the inning.
Laiken Buell earned the win for Rock Creek, surrendering four runs on six hits over six innings, striking out four and walking zero.
Rock Creek racked up 13 hits in Game 2. Brynn McFall, Molly Sims, Buell, and Allison Moser each had multiple hits, and Brynn McFall went 3-for-5 at the plate. Kinley Crain added a triple.
Basehor Linwood defeated Chapman in the second game of the day.
Rock Creek began the series with a 15-0 win over the Chapman Irish. The Mustangs notched 14 hits in Game 1, including triples from Buell and Killingsworth, who went 3-for-3 in the game. Moser, Matzke and Kinley Crain each went 2-2. Sims, Killingsworth, Moser, McFall and Ella Rhodes and hit doubles. Crain earned the shutout win with strong defense behind her. wwShe allowed two hits and struck out 3.
The Mustangs’ 19-1 record is the best in JV program history.