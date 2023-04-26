FLUSH — Rock Creek’s undefeated season continued as it defeated Riley County 15-0 in both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
“We were locked in,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben said. “I talked to the guys in between games just about staying locked in and focused. You’re not playing against an opponent. You’re playing against the game. Be locked in and have good approaches. I thought we did that.”
Game 1
Rock Creek (12-0) got going from the start with 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Logan Sturdy got the first RBI for the Mustangs with a single on a ground ball to the shortstop that scored Ethan Burgess. Then Daegen Vinduska hit to center field, scoring Maddox Ibarra. Brandon Krainbill then hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Sturdy from third.
Dalton Whitworth then singled to right field to bring home Vinduska and JT Ross and Trae Haub hit a single on a fly ball to right field to score Casey McCarn.
Rock Creek got to double digit runs with the bases loaded blooper to centerfield from Ibarra that Riley County centerfielder Lukas Kulp couldn’t scoop up on a diving catch. The ball got past him and rolled to the fence, allowing an inside the park home run.
Krainbill hit a double to right field to score Vinduska and Ross to wrap up the scoring in the first inning.
Sieben was pleased his team was able to have such success versus Falcon starter Eli Harmison.
“Harmison has a good arm,” Sieben said. “He threw well. He wasn’t giving us a whole lot of gifts. We put some good swings on, and again, just really impressed with our guys’ approach at the plate. Our kids played really well.”
Riley County (1-15) had an opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning with the bases loaded with two outs, and Krainbill got a strikeout on a full count to get out of the jam.
“(Krainbill) kind of lost focus there,” Sieben said. “He had a couple of things that he was doing mechanically that were getting him in trouble. To his credit, he made adjustments and got us out of the inning. We found a way to finish it off.”
Rock Creek added another run in the bottom of the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Ethan Burgess to right field that scored Dalton Whitworth to go up 13-0.
Rock Creek was able to get two more runs in the bottom of the third inning to reach the run-rule on a sacrifice fly from Krainbill that scored Sturdy and a RBI single from Whitworth that scored Ross.
Mustangs’ starting pitcher Krainbill pitched all three innings recording four strikeouts.
Game 2
The second game had the same result as the first, except no team scored in the first inning.
After not scoring in the first inning, Rock Creek put up 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning.
“I thought we had some decent swings, and (Riley County) made a couple of nice plays,” Sieben said. “We just got locked back in the next inning and we found some gaps. It’s not like we had bad swings, we just hit a couple balls right at people.”
Whitworth got the scoring going on a double to right field that scored Vinduska and Prockish. Two more runs scored as Burgess hit a triple on a line drive to right field that scored Krainbill and Whitworth. Burgess then scored from third base as Riley County’s catcher threw to second base on Ibarra’s steal attempt.
With the bases loaded with one out, Vinduska was hit by the pitch and Ibarra scored from third base, and on the next at bat, Becker was hit by the pitch and Sturdy scored from third base.
Ross then scored on a fielders’ choice as Krainbill reached base on a hit to short stop as Becker was out at second base on the play. After Riley County head coach Weston Steiner relieved Kaden Root for Trent Webber on the mound, Whitworth hit a single to center field to score Brainbill and Vinduska for a 10-0 lead.
The Mustangs then scored five more runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game. The last two runs came with two outs. Whitworth hit a single to center field to score Vinduska and Burgess was hit by the pitch with the bases loaded as Prockish scored the final run.
Rock Creek starting pitcher Cooper Sieben pitched a perfect game with three strikeouts.
Overall Sieben said he was proud as both games were a team effort offensively and defensively.
“In game two, Cooper throws a perfect game, which is pretty impressive,” Sieben said. “Any time you can be a part of that it’s pretty awesome. Our kids played great defensively and swung (the bat) well. Our kids are playing with a lot of confidence. Not just from (this game); they have played well all season. They’ve handled situations well and responded well. We have got a really good senior class that has really showed the way. They have done a great job of leading this team and the kids below have followed.”
Using only one pitcher in each game is something that Sieben said will really help with undefeated Clay Center on the road next on the schedule on Friday.
“We got a quick turnaround Friday against a really good opponent, Clay Center,” Sieben said. “Many say (they’re) No 1 in the state. We wanted to have as many arms on deck as possible. When you put away a team in three (innings) it leaves a lot of weapons for Friday.”
Riley County will next play on the road at St. Mary’s Friday.