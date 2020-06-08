FLUSH — Shane Sieben strides through a pair of double doors leading into Rock Creek High School, escaping Monday morning temperatures that already have eclipsed 80 degrees by 8:15 a.m. He hasn’t taken more than 10 steps inside when he swipes his hands under a hand sanitizer dispenser, lets the liquid ooze onto his hands and rubs it into his palms.
“They make you scrub in and scrub out now,” Rock Creek’s head football and baseball coach said with a grin.
He takes a winding path through the high school, exiting the cafeteria entrance — entirely vacant — and walks into the main gym, across the hardwood and through another set of doors that lead into a carpeted hallway.
Here, he swings open another door. This one leads into a weight room, where Wiz Khalifa’s 2010 hit “Black And Yellow” blares as no more than 14 girls’ athletes lift weights under the instruction of strength coach Mark Oberkrom. Under normal circumstances, several more athletes would be in the room working out, but these are unprecedented times. The Mustangs are following unprecedented rules.
This describes the way Rock Creek finally returned to summer athletics activities Monday, starting back a week after KSHSAA gave schools the green light to do so because construction at the school made for crowded hallways and cramped spaces.
Now, Rock Creek student-athletes are back, resuming lifts, drills and conditioning after KSHSAA canceled sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s great. It’s great for me, and it’s great for the kids,” said Sieben, who used his first season at the helm in 2019 to guide the Mustangs to a 3-6 record, a three-game improvement on the team’s winless campaign in 2018. “It’s a situation where you’re used to seeing them every day. You’re used to being around them every day. You go that long, that much time without seeing them, the only time you get to talk to them is through Zoom and through social media and through text. It was just good to get back in.”
For the Mustangs, things followed a fairly easy schedule Monday: The varsity football team lifted weights from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., followed by a few girls’ athletes lifting from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while the basketball team shot around in a side gym from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
What made things different — in addition the later start date — was the way these workouts operated. Coaches capped each lifting session at 14 athletes, a sizable decrease from the 30-50 who normally would occupy rooms.
Plus, when Sieben took a few junior varsity athletes outside for a short lift, everyone maintained several feet of distance from each other. When each group completed their session, they wiped down the equipment they used.
Things are getting back to normal. They just aren’t all the way there yet.
“Every once in a while, you’ll get a comment from them,” Sieben said of the student-athletes. “Like, ‘Ugh, this is frustrating. I just want to lift and have it back to normal.’ But at the same time, it’s like, ‘Hey, would you rather be home? Would you rather go back into quarantine again?’ They understand it, and the kids have been great. They adapt well.”
Part of the reason for that: Some already had been working out at home. That goes for rising senior Dawson Zenger, a key cog for both the football and basketball teams, who said he’s spent recent days navigating his slanted driveway and getting shots up on an outdoor hoop.
Ditto for incoming senior Caden Vinduska, who said he’s worked to bulk up in the weight room and take on more leadership responsibilities outside it.
“I’ve been working out at my house, but just getting back in the groove,” said Vinduska, who plays defensive end and outside linebacker for the Mustangs. “Working with teammates, pushing them and then them helping me out, too.”
Rising senior and starting linebacker Ben Wick, who went from weighing around 170 pounds at the beginning of last football season to 195 on Monday, said he’s maintaining confidence headed into next season for a couple reasons: For one, he’s added muscle, which helps on its own. Plus, because the Mustangs registered three wins last season and figure to vie for several more this year, he expects more guys to come out and compete for playing time.
“The team morale is going to be better,” Wick said. “We’re going to have more kids out, and I feel like the energy overall is going to be great. It’s going to be up to the seniors to keep that up, keep the energy up and keep everybody motivated.”
That season remains months away. The Mustangs won’t kick off their 2020 campaign until August, assuming KSHSAA doesn’t change anything regarding the 2020-21 school year.
The good news for Rock Creek is that its student-athletes are back preparing for it in person.
“It feels good to be back with all my teammates,” Zenger said. “The first time I was back was actually Thursday. I had a workout in Topeka. But nothing compares to being with your teammates in the gym.”