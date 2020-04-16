Riley County boys' basketball standout Garrett Harmison will be continuing his basketball career at Manhattan Christian College.
The Riley County senior signed his letter of intent to play for the Thunder on Tuesday. Manhattan Christian went 19-11 last season with an 8-1 record in the Midwest Christian College Conference.
In his senior season, Harmison averaged 13.3 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He helped Riley County to a 16-4 record, which ended in an upset at the hands of St. Marys in the first round of sub-states.
During his career, Harmison was named a two-time Kansas Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention. He was also a three-time first team all-state baseball player and two-time first team all-state football player.
He will play under Jordan Strom, who is a fellow Riley County alum.