RILEY— On 4th down from the 27-yard line, Riley County had one more chance to throw the ball into the end zone. Sophomore quarterback Eli Harmison threw a pass into the end zone to senior wide receiver Lukas Kulp, and it was slightly overthrown out of reach for Kulp.

Silver Lake melted the remaining seconds out on the clock, and Riley County suffered a 28-21 home loss to begin the season.