With three seconds left on the game clock for just one more play, Riley County lined up its senior kicker Collin Rankin for a game-winning field goal just a little behind St. Mary’s 30-yard line.
The ball floated in the air straight toward the middle of the cross bar and sailed over it, giving the Falcons a 17-14 win. The Falcons (1-0) swarmed the field to celebrate with the senior kicker as the home crowd rose to their feet.
“This is my first time starting up as a kicker,” Rankin said. “It was definitely a lot of pressure. I have been working on (my kicking) somewhat during the summer and I worked really hard for it these first couple of weeks. (I) winded up there, and just booted the ball.”
However, the start of the game did not provide the same level of excitment for the Falcons.
Riley County's offense did not even get on the field until 3:30 remained in the first quarter. The hosts did not gain a first down in the first quarter.
The Falcons tried to establish a running game with senior star quarterback Trey Harmison, but St. Marys (0-1) defensive line was too strong.
“It was frustrating” Harmison said. “(St. Marys) was definitely keying me a little bit. They know I am a more of a running quarterback.”
The Bears were the first to get on the board with a second quarter rushing touchdown with 4:29 to play in the half. After a failed two-point conversion, they led 6-0.
The Falcons needed to spread out their offense to get something going and they did just as Harmison threw a deep pass to senior wide receiver Korin Koenig who outdueled his defender for the ball to make the catch and then had nothing but the field in front of him to complete a 76-yard touchdown play.
“Before the snap, I read it,” Harmison said. “I saw my guy Korin out there – he is a stud. I knew that was my guy (on the play). It looked good down the field. I kind of looked off the safety, (because) I knew they were in cover-3 defense. I hit (Korin) on the seam down the field.”
That play loosened up the offense for the Falcons which changed the game tremendously.
Riley County scored another touchdown on their next drive. Harmison dissected St. Marys defense with multiple jukes and missed tackles to get the ball to the one-yard line on a 33-yard run. After that, a hand-off to Blake Brokenicky gave the Falcons a 14-6 lead which they took into the half.
Neither team was able to put any points on the board in the third quarter, and but St. Marys was able to tie things back up in the fourth.
The visitors drove down the field and got the ball in the endzone on a quarterback read-option. The Bears got the two-point conversion and tied the game at 14-14.
With 7:46 remaining in the game, the energy of the game changed as both teams were serching for that big play to give them the lead.
Riley County drove the ball into St. Marys side of the field on its next drive, but then the visitors blitzed pressure in Harmison’s face and gave him a hard hit forcing an errant throw that ended up in the hands of a Bear defender.
“I will take all the blame for that (interception),” Harmison said. “That was just a poor read on my part. I saw (the defender) coming out of the corner of my eye. I saw Korin down the field, but it was not a good look – there was at least double coverage on him. I should not have thrown the ball. I should have tucket (the ball) and either pulled out and hit another (receiver) or just scrambled.”
Fortunately for the hosts, they forced St. Marys into a 3rd and 11, and on third down the visitors drew up a long pass play that would have had first down but the receiver was unable to secure the catch in his hands.
“It was a huge sigh of relief,” head coach Erik Willimon said. “Football mimics life. Things can be in the palm of your hands one second and then it is gone the next. To win a football game against a team like St. Marys, luck is going to have to be on your side in cases like that. Fortunately, in those situations, we were able to have the ball bounce our way. Because of that, that put us in position to kick that field goal.”
The Falcons got the ball back on the punt and ran the ball with Harmison to center up a field goal for Rankin.
“(This win) gives us pretty good momentum,” Willimon said. “We will enjoy (the win) tonight. Tomorrow morning when we wake up, we will be ready for Minneapolis. We are taking it one week at a time. Minneapolis is a very capable team, and we look forward to the challenge. We got better today.”
The win also the first for Willimon as the head coach for Riley County after taking over for long-time head coach Steve Wagner who retired earlier this year.