Riley County baseball swept its doubleheader against Chapman on Thursday.
The Falcons (4-0) won Game 2 21-6 behind four hits from Peyton Vallenga and a grand slam from Connor Holle. Holle finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs; Vallenga went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Harmison, who also earned the win on the mound, finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a solo home run.
“We started off very sluggish, but (we) turned it around and got focused half way through game 1,” Riley County coach Weston Steiner wrote in an email.
"We do some things right, but we still have a ton of room for improvement.”
The Falcons won Game 1 16-3. Avery Holle drove in three runs, and Kolton Payne went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bryan Hopper earned the win.
Riley County will travel to Rossville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.