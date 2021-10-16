Riley County continued their eye-popping undefeated season Friday night by thrashing fellow undefeated Concordia allowed Riley County to open more eyes.
With a strong offensive attack, led seniors Trey Harmison and senior Blake Brokenicky who combined for seven touchdowns, and a strong defensive effort, Riley County rolled over Concordia 48-7 to improve to 7-0.
“It was our expectation,” head coach Eric Willmon said. “I keep hearing that people around the state are surprised, but we are not surprised here. It is the expectation of Riley County football. It is the way it has been for the (years) under (former head coach Steve Wagner), and we are trying to do our best to continue.”
Harmison, at the helm of the offense, wasted no time getting going.
The first play of scrimmage was a big rush from the 20-yard line all the way to Concordia’s 17-yard line. The senior quarterback ran the ball up the middle on 3rd and 7 and found the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
On the hosts second possession was more of the same as Harmison ran the ball to march down the field, but it was Brokenicky who got the ball inside the 10-yard line and he outran the defenders into the right corner of the end zone, pushing the Falcon lead to 14-0.
Riley County (7-0) got the ball right back after a big hit on the ensuing kickoff resulted in a fumble which gave the Falcons the ball at Concordia’s 45-yard line.
It was the first of four fumbles the Falcons forced on the night.
Riley County was stopped on a 4th and goal attempt from inside the five-yard line and failed to score to capitalize off the turnover but the Falcons remained solid on defense and forced a punt to get the ball back.
Brokenicky got his second rushing touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter to give the Falcons a 21-0 lead.
Riley County got another touchdown in the second quarter on a 21-yard touchdown run from Harmison and went into halftime with a 27-0 lead after a missed extra point on the last touchdown.
Willimon gave defensive coordinator Ian Peters immense credit for the strong defensive performance as the Falcons shutout Concordia in the first half and allowed just one touchdown the entire game.
“Coach Peters, our defensive coordinator, does a great job game planning,” Willimon said. “He put our kids in position to be successful and our kids executed the game plan. He put together a great defensive game plan and our guys up front executed. (Concordia) had trouble handling our fronts and our linebackers were able to play free. Our secondary came up and made some big time plays when they needed to.”
Riley County did have one turnover as Harmison threw a pass into Concordia territory, right into the hands of a Panther defender.
The Panthers (6-1) got a long pass play to get the ball inside Riley County’s 10-yard line and then scored a touchdown to get on the board.
It appeared that the Panthers had an opportunity to get back in the game with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter but Harmison spoiled that as he dissected Concordia’s defense on a quarterback keeper up the middle which led to a long run down the left side of the field for a 60-yard touchdown.
“We knew we could run the ball,” Willimon said. “We were actually going to chew some clock. It was just a power read, and Trey did what Trey does – that is the home run threat that he poses. We have so many weapons that it is hard to defend us.”
The hosts got the lead back up to three possessions after the two-point conversion pushed the score to 35-7.
Two more touchdowns for the Falcons finished off the blowout.
Willimon is thrilled to be in the position this team is in 7-0 with heavy momentum, but he knows there is still much more to accomplish on the season, including a big game next week on the road at Marysville (2-4).
“(Our players) were pretty hyped (after the game),” he said. “But they still understand what they have ahead of them. Marysville is a very capable football team that we are going to have to begin preparation as soon as this interview is over. Closing out the season with our last district game and seeing what happens in the playoffs. It is good to be 7-0, but our expectation is to play a lot more football.”