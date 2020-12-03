Ten Riley County football players and nine Rock Creek football players were named to the All-Mid-East League football teams Wednesday.
Riley County had five players make the offensive first team in Nic Allen, Ethan Bohnenblust, Trey Harmison, Connor Holle and Avery Holle. They were joined by Rock Creek’s Charlie Killingsworth, Caden Vinduska, Brooks Whaley and Dawson Zenger.
Defensively, Riley County’s Bryan Hopper, Korin Koenig, Jack White and Zak Zeller made the All-MEL defensive team. Vinduska, Whaley, Connor Richards and Ben Wick represented Rock Creek on the team.
Both teams also had honorable mentions on the defensive side. Riley County’s Taylor Schroeder was listed as an honorable mention, as were Rock Creek’s Ro Blount, Drew Burenheide and Yanci Spiller.
Riley County’s district — Class 3A District No. 5 — also put out an all-district team, to which nine Riley County players were named.
Zeller, White, Hopper and Koenig all made the all-league first-defense team. Avery Holle also was named as an honorable mention for his efforts defensively.
Allen, Harmison, Avery Holle and Bohnenblust represented Riley County on the all-league first offense team. Connor Holle and White were named as honorable mentions on the offensive side.