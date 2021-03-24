Riley County’s scouting report for Thursday’s season-opener against Concordia is not missing pages. It’s simply the best Falcons head coach Weston Steiner can do.
Two senior classes have graduated since the last time a Kansas high school played a sanctioned baseball game. Freshmen are juniors now; sophomores are seniors. In the new coronavirus-defined baseball world, most film Steiner can find on his opponents has been rendered obsolete.
“It’s a weird feeling,” Steiner said. “We’re all in the same boat. These first couple of non-conference games, I don’t know much about them. So it’ll be interesting.”
The Falcons’ old film, on the other hand, still is plenty useful. They boast 15 upperclassmen on their 2021 varsity roster, seven of which played a role on their 2019 team that won Riley County’s second consecutive Mid-East League title and lost to Rock Creek in the regional finals.
Senior Nic Allen returns in centerfield and will bat leadoff. Avery Holle (Connor’s twin brother) will hit third and rotate between shortstop, pitcher and catcher. Kolton Payne returns at third base.
Grayden Jackson and Connor Holle once again will spearhead the Falcons’ deep pitching rotation. Junior Trey Harmison, who pitched “quite a bit” as a freshman, will repeat that workload this season. The same goes for seniors Keigan McNulty and Bryan Hopper.
“I feel pretty confident in those guys,” Steiner said. “The sky’s the limit for this group. We’ve just got to gel as a team.”
The Falcons will need to gel quickly to defend their title in what Steiner said is an “absolutely ridiculous” year for Mid-East League talent. Rock Creek returns five starters from its Class 3A state runner-up team from 2019; Rossville returns several players from its third-place team. And Silver Lake, Steiner said, “has been good since I was about 5.”
“If you want to build a championship team, you have to play the best teams around and beat those guys,” Steiner said. “If we’re going to get to the level we want to be at, we have to compete against ourselves every day and the best talent in the area.”
In 2019, the Falcons proved themselves as the best team in a deep conference.
Whether they can do so again depends on how quickly they find their footing after two years off.
Steiner expressed concern over losing the 2020 season, which he considered a vital development year. But the bones from the 2019 champions remain. And while the Falcons’ might not have a deep scout on every opponent, they are intimately familiar with their own personnel. Steiner hopes that continuity will outweigh whatever weirdness lingers from 2020.
“They’ve played a lot of baseball together,” he said. “What I’m basing experience on is they played together since fourth grade, They did miss out on their junior and sophomore years, but they still played together for the last 10 years. So that’s where I’m hoping for the jelling to happen.”
Rock Creek brings veteran talent to new field
About 30 miles east, Steiner’s close friend, Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben, is excited about testing out the Mustangs’ new all-turf baseball field. They broke ground on the field last January, but their new home has been vacant for most of the 14 months since.
That changes at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the Mustangs will host Russell for their season opener. The new venue only has increased their eagerness to improve upon their state-runner up finish in 2019.
“The excitement of the new field has the kids amped up,” Sieben said. “If you looked at our old field, you’d be like, ‘You guys went from the outhouse to the penthouse.’ It’s unbelievable.”
Rock Creek welcomes several familiar faces to its new field. Returning all-state honorees Mason Sturdy (shortstop) and Brooks Whaley (centerfield) each hit over .400 during the 2019 season, and Sturdy has since signed to play baseball at Emporia State. Had COVID-19 not intervened, Sieben thinks Sturdy could’ve signed to a Division I school.
“He’s just so smooth defensively,” Sieben said. “He can make all the throws, and he can get to the 6-hole or go get up the middle. He’s also a very good hitter, not gonna chase things. In any other year, if COVID’s not an issue, he’s probably a D-I kid.”
Sturdy’s double-play partner, second baseman Dawson Zenger, will sign somewhere to play college basketball soon. The aforementioned Whaley earned first-team all-state honors as a wide receiver.
Sieben likes that athletic versatility. As he reads through his roster, he sees few slowpokes, and he plans on weaponizing the Mustangs’ speed on the base paths.
“Speed doesn’t slump,” Sieben said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces that can run, and I think that’s a huge advantage. If you can run, you can bunt, you can hit and run, you can slash. You can do a lot of things.”
Sieben is less sure about his pitching versatility, however. Sturdy finished the 2019 season 7-1 with a 2.01 ERA, but Sieben doesn’t want to overwork his star shortstop, particularly coming off a state basketball run that stretched late into baseball’s preseason.
He’s thought about making Sturdy a closer to start the season.
“We might have to baby him a little bit,” Sieben said. “With them making the run in basketball, his arms not where we’d like it to be.”
That leaves Caden Vinduska, his brother, Deagan, Brooks Whaley and Tanner Christiansen as Sieben’s most viable arms. Whaley and Caden pitched the most of that group during the 2019 season. Sieben deemed Deagan, a freshman, the most impressive arm in practice. And Christiansen, who releases the ball from the three quarters’ arm slot, presents a useful if funky change of pace.
Regardless of who pitches, though, Sieben likes his team’s chances with Sturdy and Zenger manning the middle infield and Whaley in center. His pitchers needn’t miss bats — only barrels. If they can, Rock Creek’s seniors might make one more postseason run in 2021.
The Mustangs’ football team earned a No. 2 seed last fall. Their basketball team finished third in the state earlier this month. Sieben expects that success to translate.
“The biggest thing about this senior class is they’re winners,” Sieben said. “They won in football, basketball. They never hit the panic button.
“Winners find ways to win, and these kids – they know how to win.”