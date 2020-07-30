Manhattan High football is still allowed to continue practicing at Bishop Stadium after being given permission from the Riley County Health Department, according to MHS athletic director Mike Marsh.
The order, which goes into effect Thursday, stated stadiums holding more than 2,000 people must remained closed. Bishop Stadium holds 4,000 people.
Marsh and health officials agreed upon a plan for Manhattan's camp to continue at the stadium. In the plan, players and coaches will be split into two groups of no more than 50 people and practice at opposite ends of the stadium.
Marsh did not comment on Manhattan's plan for fan attendance once the team begins competition.