MARYSVILLE — For the first time in six years and for the 14th time in school history, the Riley County girls’ basketball team is headed to state.
After a thrilling last-second buzzer beating win over Sabetha to open sub-state play and an upset of top-seed Atchison County on Thursday, the fourth-seeded Falcons knocked off No. 2 Nemaha Central 46-41 in come-from-behind fashion in Saturday night’s championship game at Marysville High School.
“The girls deserve it,” head coach Kelsey Nelson said. “They’ve worked very hard all season. We were kind of talking in the locker room and my brother (assistant coach Jordy Nelson) was saying, ‘Some people say you deserve it, but when you say you deserve it, it’s like someone is giving it to you.’ But these girls earned it. They’ve been coachable all season, every single one of them. We’ve had to make adjustments … but they’ve stuck together and have shown up every single day at practice coachable and ready to grow.”
Riley County has leaned on the scoring and leadership of senior guard CJ Rignell throughout this season, but on Saturday it was sophomore Anna Lambert who led the Falcons to victory, scoring a career-high 25 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
Lambert was active on the boards which led to a lot of her offensive production, something that Nelson has preached to her team about this season.
“Control the part that you can control,” Nelson said. “You don’t always control if your shot is going to go in, but (Lambert) can always control if she’s rebounding or not. … If she can turned and go down hill and attack, that’s her game and she was using it.”
The Falcon girls came out in a zone defense with the hopes of slowing down Nemaha Central senior post Addy Holthaus, who ended the evening with a team-high 18 points.
The Thunder still managed to get production out of their star, though, as she scored seven in the first quarter and four in the second to lead all scorers at the half with 11.
Rignell got the Falcons going early, scoring all five of Riley County’s points in the first quarter and four more in the second quarter. The senior ended the game with 14 points, including two key free throws late in the game.
“The mindset she had for this game was wonderful,” Nelson said. “When nobody else was quite clicking yet, she was making sure at least one person on the court was. She was trying to attack when she could and she was trying to take control of the game and take her teammates with her. That just shows you the kind of leader she is and the leader she’s been for us. Even when she didn’t have anybody to follow her yet, she was still leading.”
The Falcons trailed by six, 11-5, after the first quarter, but started to gain traction in the second thanks in part to Lambert who had eight of the Falcons 17 points in the first half.
“(Rignell) encouraged me,” Lambert said. “I just wanted to help my team any way I could. I didn’t want to lose.”
Riley County went into the half down 26-17.
In the third quarter, Lambert continued to pour it on, scoring 11 of the Falcons 13 points in the quarter. Riley County outscored the Thunder by seven in the third and got within two points, 32-30,
After really hurting the the Falcons in the paint, Riley County adjusted defensively the half, holding Nemaha Central to just six made shots in the final two quarters, and just three for Holthaus who had just seven points in the second half after a strong start.
“We just kind of regrouped at halftime,” Nelson said. “I think we had some nerves early on. I think, for the most part, we were doing the majority of our game plan defensively. We were allowing baseline drives more than we wanted to. But I think it was more getting that opportunity to sit the girls down and I just told them, ‘Seriously, I want you take some deep breathes right now. I’m not just saying it, I want you to do it.’ And then it was about getting them to understand that we had not played well at all and yet we were down by less than double-digits.
"We just got them regrouped on what our game plan was offensively and defensively and then we made sure they knew that we, as coaches, still believed in them and (we were telling them) that they needed to believe in themselves. And then they came out and they did it.”
Not long after the start of the fourth quarter, the Falcons jumped ahead with a 3-pointer Taryn Shepard. The Thunder retook the lead briefly, but a 16-point fourth quarter by Riley County, powered by five of Nemaha Central’s eight second-half turnovers, outpaced the higher seeded Thunder as the Falcons hit 7-of-11 free throws in the final frame to put the game away.
“At the beginning, when they came out strong, I knew it was going to be tough,” Lambert said. “But I also knew that we could do this. We just had to get our head in the game and work together as a team. And we did. … I’m so happy that I’m a part of this team.”
The Falcons will now travel down to Hutchinson and open the Class 3A State Championship versus undefeated and top-seeded Phillipsburg (23-0) on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
RILEY COUNTY 46, NEMAHA CENTRAL 41
Riley County (15-7) — 5; 12; 13; 16; — 46
Nemaha Central (20-3) — 11; 15; 6; 9; — 41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Riley County — Lambert 25, Rignell 14, Shepard 5, Shirley 2. Total: 46.
Lawrence — A. Holthaus 18, Honeyman 7, Larkin 6, Dalinghaus 5, Rusche 3, . Total: 41.