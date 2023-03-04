MARYSVILLE — For the first time in six years and for the 14th time in school history, the Riley County girls’ basketball team is headed to state.

After a thrilling last-second buzzer beating win over Sabetha to open sub-state play and an upset of top-seed Atchison County on Thursday, the fourth-seeded Falcons knocked off No. 2 Nemaha Central 46-41 in come-from-behind fashion in Saturday night’s championship game at Marysville High School.

