HOYT — Sarah Thomson wore an exasperated expression as she raised two arms behind her head. Clapped once. Riley County coach Harold Oliver shouted words of encouragement at his senior, who nodded, but the reality was beginning to set in.
If Riley County was going to come back and top Jefferson West Saturday evening in the Class 3A sub-state title game, the Falcons would need to capitalize on the kinds of chances Thomson had just missed, on the breakaway layup she couldn’t convert.
Riley County dropped a season-ending 48-38 decision to Jeff West in Hoyt because the Falcons never did.
“Just couldn’t get over the hump,” Riley County coach Harold Oliver said, “for the whole night.”
Riley County’s chances, like the one Thomson missed, dried up because Jeff West took advantage of its lead by stalling on offense in the second half. That put a premium on scoring opportunities. The Falcons, who shot just 35% from the field and 11% from beyond the 3-point arc, just couldn’t capitalize.
Thomson, the club’s leading scorer for the season, managed just seven points on 3-for-15 shooting, and the only triple she hit came in the final two minutes, with the game already slipping away. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons hit just 5 of 16 shots, including 5-for-10 from the free throw line.
What may sting the most for Riley County, which finishes with a 20-1 record, is that Jeff West left the door wide open for a Falcon comeback. The Tigers, who converted on 41% of their shots for the game, connected on 14 of 23 free throws in the fourth frame. Some misses came front ends of one-and-ones, too.
In fact, the Tigers attempted just one field goal the entire fourth quarter. That’s how much they stalled. The Falcons were forced to foul and stop the clock.
The Falcons just couldn’t hit enough baskets to make a difference.
“None of us could really get it going,” Thomson said. “I couldn’t throw the ball in the ocean tonight. Unfortunately, it had to happen now, when it’s all on the line.”
Riley County still made things interesting late, though.
The Falcons, who trailed by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter, clawed to within four with 70 seconds to play. Thomson connected on a triple, her only one of the game, and junior Ames Burton — who posted a team-best 16 points — converted on two free throws.
The Tigers had an answer, though, hitting four straight free throws to rebuild an eight-point lead.
That was enough to bury Riley County.
“We tried to put a few kids for them at the free throw line, hoping that they would maybe miss, or at least miss one,” Oliver said, “and we could capitalize on the other end. We made that little run late, but that was the only time we got into an offensive rhythm.”
Things were closer in the first half.
Jeff West tallied seven straight points to end the first quarter, good for a seven-point lead. The Tigers opened a lead as wide as seven, but that’s when the Falcons began battling back.
Junior Ames Burton posted three straight baskets for Riley County, all on the block, which helped the Falcons draw within three late in the second period.
Jeff West senior Heather Kahler made it hard for Riley County to come all the way back, though. She tallied 10 points in the first half alone. The Falcons seldom found ways to slow her. That’s the main reason why Jeff West entered halftime with a 24-19 lead.
That the Tigers built what turned into an insurmountable lead speaks to the way the Falcons couldn’t get stops in the first half or produce baskets in the second.
“We had some open looks. She just couldn’t knock them down,” Oliver said of Thomson. “Other people couldn’t knock them down. That’s basketball. When you’re shooting 3-point shots like that, you just never know.”
Now, it’s up to the Falcons to pick up the pieces from a season that had all the makings of a state tournament run but fell one step short.
Riley County will bid farewell to three seniors: Thomson, Brenna McGuire and Kylea Ricketts. To Oliver, it will be their leadership, the “type of people they are” that sticks with him. Thomson said she’ll miss them, too, and particularly because she said her teammates helped her make her favorite memories at Riley County.
Factor in how often Thomson spurred her team to wins, all 20 of them this season, and it becomes clear how much Riley County will miss her, too.
“All the times in the locker rooms, the bus rides and car rides,” Thomson said, reflecting on what she’ll remember most from her high school career. “This was the best team I’ve ever been on, and it’s been so fun. An amazing ride this year.”
JEFFERSON WEST 48,
RILEY COUNTY 38
Jeff West (48)
Totals: 11-27 FG, 25-36 FT, 48 points
Phiefer Peck 2-2 0-0 4, Mellany Roenne 2-4 1-3 5, Mallory Young 1-1 0-0 2, Kristin Biltoft 2-5 12-15 17, Neva Roenne 0-1 2-6 2, Brooklyn Michaelis 0-0 2-2 2, Kiley Biltoft 1-6 2-4 5, Heather Kahler 3-8 6-6 12
Riley County (38)
Totals: 14-40 FG, 8-17 FT, 38 points
CJ Rignell 2-11 0-0 5, Jessi Brummett 2-4 2-7 6, Sarah Thomson 3-15 0-0 7, Brenna McGuire 0-1 1-2 1, Kaytrin McGuire 1-1 1-2 3, Ashlyn Kulp 0-1 0-0 0, Ames Burton 6-7 4-6 16
Three-point field goals: Jeff West 2 (Kr. Biltoft, Ki. Biltoft), Riley County 2 (Rignell, Thomson). Fouled out: Jeff West 1 (Kahler), Riley County none.
Turnovers: Jeff West 8, Riley County 7.