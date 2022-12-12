RILEY — Riley County hung with Silver Lake along with multiple lead changes and ties through the first three quarters, but Silver Lake was able to pull away in the final period to give Riley County its first loss of the season, 45-38 defeat on Friday.
Riley County (2-1) held the lead through most of the first quarter until Silver Lake tied the game, 11-11, at the end of the quarter. Senior CJ Rignell had eight points in the first quarter, including two 3s, to spark to the Falcons to a good start. She went on to lead Riley County in scoring with 15 points.
Riley County went cold offensively in the second quarter, converting only two field goals while the Eagles (3-0) were just better in the second quarter with two made free throws along with two field goals, giving them a 17-15 lead at halftime.
“Silver Lake is a good team, and we can’t take anything from them,” head coach Kelsey Nelson said. “We are trying to get our offense going, and when shots don’t fall, all we can do is ask the girls to continue to create and take their shots, eventually they will go in.”
The game picked up speed in the third quarter as both teams were able to make more shots. Riley County scored 15 points in the third quarter, while Silver Lake scored 14 points. Riley County tied things up at 17 and took the lead, 20-19, early in the quarter, but Silver Lake regained the lead at 22-20 with 4:18 remaining and led the remaining of the third quarter.
The Eagles extended their lead to 30-22 at one point in the third quarter, but the Falcons fought back and trimmed the lead to 31-30 at the end of the quarter.
Riley County displayed it can shoot the ball well with three 3s in the third quarter, two from junior Maddie Davis, but the hosts were unable to slow down Silver Lake’s offense to rectify its lack of scoring in the second quarter, which allowed Silver Lake to hold onto the lead after the third quarter.
Nelson said she did not necessarily think anything was different offensive wise in the third quarter. It was just converting on the scoring opportunities.
“Sometimes, it is just the opportunities that are there,” Nelson said. “And once again, if the ball goes in the basket, it makes a big difference.”
Riley County got the first basket of the fourth quarter from Rignell for a 32-31 lead, but Silver Lake quickly got the lead back and the hosts were unable to keep pace in the fourth quarter as Silver Lake pushed its advantage to 45-35 near the end of the fourth quarter. Rignell scored five of Riley County’s eight points in the fourth quarter.
Along with Rignell’s 15 points, sophomore Anna Lambert scored 10 points as four players scored for Riley County compared to seven players scoring for Silver Lake, including two in double figures.
Nelson said that Silver Lake is an all-around good team which made it difficult to keep pace through the full four quarters.
“We knew that Silver Lake would go on runs,” Nelson said. They got lots of pieces and they do a good job of using all the pieces. We knew that going into (the game). They did a good job of adjusting. We tried to stop some part of it, and they made adjustments and got to other spots. Obviously, toward the end of the game, it makes it a little bit harder to come back after. So now, it is the fun part of getting to watch film, and make adjustments ourselves again. We will see them again.”
As this team continues to progress and figure out their offense more as the season goes along, Nelson said her players are fighters till the end no matter what the score is.
“Our girls don’t give up, and that is one thing that we love about them,” Nelson said. “They gave everything they had and left it out on the court. We have preached all the time that no matter if we win or lose, we are coming back the next day, and we are going to practice and get better.”
Up next, Riley County will play at Clay Center (1-1) Tuesday.