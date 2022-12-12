20221209_184132.jpg
Buy Now

Riley County girls’ basketball head coach Kelsey Nelson talks to her team during a timeout in Friday’s 45-38 home loss to Silver Lake.

 Staff photo by Adam Meyer

RILEY — Riley County hung with Silver Lake along with multiple lead changes and ties through the first three quarters, but Silver Lake was able to pull away in the final period to give Riley County its first loss of the season, 45-38 defeat on Friday.

Riley County (2-1) held the lead through most of the first quarter until Silver Lake tied the game, 11-11, at the end of the quarter. Senior CJ Rignell had eight points in the first quarter, including two 3s, to spark to the Falcons to a good start. She went on to lead Riley County in scoring with 15 points.