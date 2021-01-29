RILEY — The Riley County girls’ basketball team had its way Friday night.
Wabaunsee, on the other hand, had no answers.
Nine players scored for the Falcons as they cruised to a 45-10 win at home.
Riley County improved to 7-4 on the season, and Wabaunsee fell to 4-8.
The hosts put the contest away quickly, scoring more points in the first quarter (17) than the Chargers did the entire game.
“It was nice to get out of the gate quick,” Riley County head coach Harold Oliver said. “I think I attribute that to our defense more than anything. Our length created some issues. We shot the ball pretty well from a variety of places.”
The Falcons spread the wealth in the scoring department in the dominant victory.
“We had good balance,” Oliver said. “We had different people who were shooting the ball well at different times. It was good to see that everyone contributed.”
Jessi Brummett was the leading scorer on the night. She finished with a game-high 14 points.
The Chargers struggled to find any rhythm offensively against the Falcons’ suffocating defense.
“(Riley County) came and trapped us,” Wabaunsee head coach Trevor Keller said. “We had a hard time handling their trap. We talked about it this week, and we didn’t execute.”
The Chargers did not score until 4:32 remained in the second quarter. Madisyn Havenstein of Wabaunsee got a jumper to go down to make the score 26-2.
The Falcons went into halftime with a 26-5 lead.
And the rout continued in the second half.
Riley County did not slow down. The hosts scored eight more points in the third quarter. But Wabaunsee finally started to find its offense in the final two quarters.
“Our defense was pretty good throughout,” Oliver said. “Sometimes we have mental lapses. Sometimes we don’t get where we need to be. Overall, we played really well on the defensive end.”
The Chargers scored four points in the third quarter as Riley County held a 34-9 lead heading into the final period.
Despite the stellar play of Riley County’s defense, Keller said his team still should have been more productive offensively.
“We need to execute better,” Keller said. “We need to do a much better job. We just need to improve. (Riley County) is a good team. They came out and played well. We have a lot of things to work on, and we have to get a lot better.”
After playing three games this week — coming in a four-day span — Oliver said he was pleased to see how his team responded.
“It was a challenge physically and mentally,” he said. “We came back and played well (Thursday) night and played really well tonight, (especially) playing on back-to-back nights. I felt good about the week.”