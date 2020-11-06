RILEY — Nic Allen has been producing big for the Riley County all season.
And he came through yet again in the Regional match up for the Falcons
Along with Trey Harveston, Allen made plenty of big plays — including the game changer in a 43-14 win against Scot City.
The first four plays for the Falcons was a run play for Allen. Then, they went in the air on their next play for something different, and it worked. Quarterback Connor Holle connected with Trey Harveston for a reception to the Scott City 25-yard line. An Allen carry followed. And then two more passes to Harveston got the Falcons on the board.
“You can’t give the ball to Nic (Allen) every single time,” Riley County coach Steve Wagner said. “ We just concentrate on plays that will be successful. We were able to mix in a play-action pass.”
Scott Community was able to manufacture a couple of first downs on their first two drives, but they were not able to produce much more.
On Scott Community’s second offensive possession, the Falcons brought the blitz – and it payed off. They were able to sack the quarterback twice and force Scott Community to punt from deep in their endzone. A solid return from Allen resulted in the Falcons beginning their next possession at Scott Community’s 26-yard line. The Falcons went with their two main offensive stars to put it in the endzone: A handoff to Harveston got the Falcons to the 12-yard line, and then Allen found the endzone with the next run.
The Falcons had the early momentum with the 14-0 start.
Scott Community needed more offensive production to get back into the game, and that is what happened on their next drive. They marched down the field to score a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7.
Then their defense was able to get Riley County off the field with a three-and-out.
Scott Community appeared to be making the game a close, playoff battle. They marched down the field and got to Riley County’s 17-yard line. But they ended up facing a fourth down, and they decided to go for it. And a low off-target throw to intended receiver turned the ball over on downs.
“We just didn’t execute on that fourth-down play,” Scott Community coach Jim Turner said. “We had a (receiver) open, we just didn’t get a completion. (If we complete that pass) we keep marching.”
Less than a minute remained on the game clock for the end of the first half. Riley County ran a run play on their first play of the drive to melt the clock. Then they had to run another play because too much time remained to just melt the clock, and Allen found a crease through a block and sprinted down the right-field sideline all the way to the Scott Community 5-yard line.
“We were definitely trying to run the clock out to get to halftime,” Turner said. “Once (Allen) broke (for the run) we were obviously in good position to get a touchdown.”
A run from Allen got the ball to the 1-yard line, then Cody Pfaff took the snap from the shotgun and ran in for a touchdown.
“We just a ran a power running play we ran all night,” Turner said. “We knew if they don’t (tackle) him,
he will pop. That is what he did. He just popped to the outside to the sideline, he kept his head up and he kept going to the (5-yard line).”
That Falcons were able to use that momentum to control the rest of the game.
“(Allen’s run) was huge,” Turner said. “ It was a one score game. We got the (fourth down) stop; it was a two-touchdown turn. They could have scored and tied, but instead we go up by two touchdowns. That was a very pivotal point in the game.”
Riley County went into halftime with 22-7 lead with a two-point conversion.
It was all Falcons in the second half.
A commanding offensive possession featuring Allen and Harveston touching the ball ended with Allen dissecting Scott Community’s defense to run for a touchdown go up 28-7 with a failed two-point conversion.
Scott Community had a chance to score in the third quarter. They were inside Riley County’s 25-yard line. And they took a chance to the endzone on a pass play, but the ball was underthrown and intercepted.
The Falcons used that interception to drive down the field to set Allen up for a five-yard rushing touchdown to go up 36-0.
And the Falcons were not done. Another interception returned their offense back on the field, and this time it was Harveston producing the highlight, as he cut through hole and then saw open field to his right and sprinted to the front-right pylon for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 43-7.
Scott Community scored a touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the game to add another touchdown to their point total.
The Falcons (8-1) will now host Andale (No. 1 in state) on Friday.
“We are very excited,” Turner said. “ We get to play the defending state champions ranked No. 1 in the state. You know it is going to be tough. Things are going to have to go your way. But, it is a Friday night game and you got a shot at it. We are going to practice hard all week and give it our best shot.”