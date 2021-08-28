Nearly six months since becoing Riley County’s head football coach after longtime Falcon skipper Steve Wagner stepped down, Erik Willimon still isn’t sure if it all has set in yet. He’s not sure if it ever will.
“There’s nothing that we do here that Coach Wagner is not a presence of,” said Willimon, who was the Falcons’ defensive coordinator under Wagner. “His track record, what he did for 37 years at Riley County, becoming the 10th all-time winningest coach in the state, there’s just a constant presence of that in the most positive way imaginable. It’s very humbling and I don’t know if it has even set in for me. I’ve been on his staff for over a decade and I consider him to be such a mentor to me. … You can’t put words on the impact he’s had. As I’ve been told several times, those are tremendous shoes to fill and you don’t do it. You don’t fill Steve Wagner’s shoes. Those are shoes no one else can wear.”
And while it’s true no one is going to entirely fill the void left by Wagner, the proud tradition of Riley County football must carry on.
The Falcons lost a fair bit of their offensive firepower from last season with the graduation of star running back Nic Allen and quarterback Conner Holle, but Willimon is confident that the Riley County returners can fill those roles and keep that production going.
“The senior class in general has done a great job in assuming that void that occurs any time you have a transition from one year to another,” Willimon said. “We did lose 12 seniors last year and we lost a large part of our offensive production. But we’re returning some guys who have been in the fold over the last few years and are ready to step up and fill those roles. They have done what is necessary to assume the role of a senior football player and a senior leader for Riley County.”
The Falcons’ top returner is star wide receiver Trey Harmison who ran for almost 500 yards and had nearly 700 yards receiving his junior year.
“He’s a coach’s dream in terms of doing the right things and leading by example,” Willimon said. “Obviously, his athletic ability is second to none across the classifications, in my opinion. He’s a great team player as well. He’s always one to help out the younger kids and every kid that we have on this football team looks up to Trey — and he doesn’t take that for granted. He’s a very dynamic player and can hurt you in any number of ways.”
Willimon also singled out fellow seniors Korin Koenig (running back, safety), Zak Zeller (offensive guard, middle linebacker), Kolton Payne (wide receiver, defensive back), Texas transplant Brooks Redden (defensive tackle) and T.J. Bessmer (half back, defensive back), a transfer student from Central Christian High School in Hutchinson, as players he’s confident will be big-time contributors this season.
One position that still needs to be filled for the Falcons is quarterback. An ongoing competition has been taking place all summer and into preseason camp, and a decision won’t be made until the week before the season opener.
“We had a structured scrimmage last Saturday and the position has not been settled yet,” Willimon said. “We’re looking at (Friday’s jamboree, which took place after the paper went to press) as a component to settling that position. The two athletes who are competing at that position are both great team players and great athletes. Regardless of where those two end up on the football field, they’re both tremendous assets to Riley County.”
Willimon asked that two athletes vying for a spot under center not be revealed as to keep the focus more on the team than the individuals.
“They know who they are and I don’t want to bring more attention to the competition than necessary,” Willimon said.
Last year, the Falcons had a strong season ended by the eventual Class 3A state champion, Andale, in the sectional finals. Even with the changes on the roster, Willimon sees the potential for his team to be right back in that same situation this year.
“We’re going to put our own stamp on the program,” Willimon said. “Obviously last year is still in the mind of the sophomores, juniors and seniors who were here last year but we can always build off of it. Every year is a rebuilding year in high school football. Having said that, I don’t view this year as any more of a rebuilding year than any of the other years I’ve been on staff. … We’re familiar with the kids, and I really feel like we’ve hit the ground running in implementing our schemes and the kids have been receptive.”
The Falcons open the season Friday at home versus St. Marys.