Riley County’s Jace Woodard (22) tackles Silver Lake’s Trenton Rollenhagen during a home game during the 2022 season. Woodard is one of 11 Falcon players with starting experience heading into this season.
Before Riley County football fell to 3-7 last fall, the team had not seen a losing season since 2013. This year, the Falcons return 11 players with starting experience and have sights set on returning to their winning ways.
“The ball bounces in funny ways at times, and we were close in a lot of games last year, just couldn’t finish,” head coach Erik Willimon said. “With the experience that we have returning, we feel really good about closing the gap and closing out some of those games moving forward.”
One of the key returners for the Falcon will be quarterback Eli Harmison. The junior went for 99-of-186 through the air with 1,375 yards and 10 touchdowns. Willimon expects Harmison’s return to have a large impact this fall.
“(Having experience at quarterback) is tremendous,” Willimon said. “It’s hard to put a word on having a guy at quarterback that played 10 games last year as a sophomore, and did so at a high level.”
But Willimon knows for his team to be successful, it goes beyond the quarterback.
“It’s not just him, we return four of our five starting offensive linemen,” Willimon said. “Same way on the defensive front…it starts and stops right there and we have some really good kids returning.”
Seniors Eli Sias and Brogan Schuh in particular were named second-team All-Mid-East League defensive linemen last year. Schuh leads the stat sheet among defensive returners with 89 tackles.
The duo is joined in the trenches by fellow seniors Jackson Shanahan and Landon McAllister along with junior Trent Webber.
“The kids are one year older and one year stronger,” Willimon said. “Having that experience underneath their belt and being able to communicate under duress, it’s invaluable.”
As far as skill position players go, the Falcons lost two first-team players but brought back seniors at receiver in Jake Lambert and KJ Davis. Both players suit up as defensive backs in addition to junior Jace Woodard.
“We only have seven seniors, but they’re very tight and it’s a very cohesive bunch,” he said. “That speaks volumes because the coach can’t be out in the huddle and those guys have to be able to communicate.”
At running back, junior Sam Allen returns after collecting 372 yards and five touchdowns on 66 carries last year. He’s joined in the backfield by junior Brett Hopper.
With the experience at the Falcons’ disposal and the history of the program, Willimon holds high expectations for his team this fall.
“We’re always looking to make a deep playoff run, those expectations are embedded here,” he said. “Riley County — it’s a tradition of winning…we want to play deep into November. These guys have that it factor and they believe we can get that done.”