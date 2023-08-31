20220902_Riley County_VS_Silver Lake-FB011.JPG
Riley County’s Jace Woodard (22) tackles Silver Lake’s Trenton Rollenhagen during a home game during the 2022 season. Woodard is one of 11 Falcon players with starting experience heading into this season.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Before Riley County football fell to 3-7 last fall, the team had not seen a losing season since 2013. This year, the Falcons return 11 players with starting experience and have sights set on returning to their winning ways.

“The ball bounces in funny ways at times, and we were close in a lot of games last year, just couldn’t finish,” head coach Erik Willimon said. “With the experience that we have returning, we feel really good about closing the gap and closing out some of those games moving forward.”

