After 37 years, Riley County football coach Steve Wagner is hanging up his headset.
Wagner announced his retirement Monday during a team meeting. He finishes his career with a 259-123 record.
"I really planned on stepping away five years ago," Wagner said. "My son graduated and I was thinking that would be the last year. I decided to wait to make the decision. It got to be spring and I drove by the football field. One thing led to another and I've kind of done that for the past five years."
Wagner said he made his decision to retire prior to the season's start. It is not due to any issues with the team or the problems caused by the coronavirus.
However, just knowing he was going to retire for months didn't make the final decision any easier.
"It was very difficult because it's a life-changing decision," Wagner said. "Families are involved. I didn't realize how difficult it was until I got up in front of the team yesterday. I got emotional and it hit me harder than I thought it might. It's a big part of your life."
Wagner has been trying to phase himself out of coaching slowly. He started by retiring from coaching girls' basketball two years ago.
"I'm kind of phasing my way out one thing at a time," Wagner said. "I'm hoping to teach another year or two. It's been in the works for several years."
Wagner's final season ended last Friday in a 42-0 loss to No. 1 Andale. Riley County finished the season 8-2. He finished his career with seven consecutive seasons of having a season winning percentage of at least .500.
Wagner said he will not be part of the coaching search for Riley County's next coach.
"I don't want to put any pressure on anybody," Wagner said. "That is going to be someone else's decision."
During his tenure, Wagner oversaw the high school career of form K-State and NFL receiver Jordy Nelson, as well as several other players who made their marks on the local preps scene. The relationships he built with the kids in his program will be what Wagner misses the most as he steps away from the gridiron.
"(I'll remember) the relationships with the players, other coaches, managers and parents," Wagner said. "To be able to stay a head coach for 37 years in a community is probably not real common. That probably says more about the community, parents and administration more than anything."