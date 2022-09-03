RILEY— On 4th down from the 27-yard line, Riley County had one more chance to throw the ball into the end zone. Sophomore quarterback Eli Harmison threw a pass into the end zone to senior wide receiver Lukas Kulp, and it was slightly overthrown out of reach for Kulp.
Silver Lake melted the remaining seconds out on the clock, and Riley County suffered a 28-21 home loss to begin the season.
There was some sloppiness and struggles for the Falcons in the game, but with a young roster after losing a strong senior class from last season, Riley County head coach Erik Willimon was pleased to be in position to have the chance to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter.
“I was extremely impressed with everybody across the board,” Willimon said. “We have a lot of young guys starting in spots. We had some seniors that were getting their opportunity to play for the first time after putting their time into the program for four years. We had some guys stand out. Very impressed with the way they played. We had some kids that played every snap. I think for us to be in the position at the end, speaks volumes to our kids and our coaches for putting us in position to be able to tie it and possibly to win it if we were to go for two.”
Riley County (0-1) got the first lead of the game on the first possession of the game with a 40-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Sam Allen.
“To come out there, for our kids to execute the way that they did, especially our (offensive) line,” Willimon said. “(Offensive line) opened up huge holes and our backs were able to get through there. We’ve got some good speed. We were able to get on the board.”
On the Falcons’ next offensive possession, they were forced to punt on their side of the field, and a high snap caused the punter to bobble the football, and then a delay in the time of the punt from the bobble allowed Silver Lake to block the punt and recover the ball and run the ball to Riley County’s 12-yard line to begin the offensive possession.
The Eagles took advantage as quarterback Tanner Martin ran for a 12-yard touchdown on the first play of possession following the blocked punt to tie the game, 7-7.
Riley County was quick to get back on top as senior running back Samson Waggoner broke out for a 60-yard touchdown.
Silver Lake also had a quick response to tie the game back up. A big passing play from Martin got the ball to Riley County’s three-yard line, and then Martin finished off the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown.
The Eagles were able to take the lead heading into halftime. On a 4th and goal from the two-yard line, Martin ran the ball into the end zone on a quarterback read as time expired in the second quarter.
Silver Lake led 21-14 at halftime.
The Eagles started the second half as it ended the first half as they marched down the field and Martin threw a touchdown pass from inside the Falcon’s 10-yard line.
The visitors held a 28-14 lead, and Willimon said he knew Martin was going to be a problem for his team despite the Eagles’ slow start offensively.
“He is a dual-threat guy,” Willimon said. “He can throw; he can run. He can do it all. We knew it was just a matter of time. (Silver Lake) has a really good receiving core.”
The Falcons were not able to generate much offense in the third quarter. One of their drives resulted in an interception as Harmison’s pass bounced off Allen’s hands into the hands of a defender.
In the fourth quarter, Kulp became a key factor. Two big receptions from Kulp got the Falcons to the Eagles’ one-yard line, and Waggoner finished off the drive with a rushing touchdown.
“Hats off to Lukas for stepping up,” Willimon said. “We saw that a little bit last year. He made plays when we need him to. Eli made some great throws, the (offensive) line held up to provide some good protection and Lukas goes up and makes plays to put us in a position to win. We also have some really good receivers, and I got to get them involved in the passing game.
After not generating any offensive production in third quarter, suddenly Riley County was within striking distance down 28-21 with 6:59 remaining.
A fourth down defensive stop at its 46-yard line got the Falcons the ball back with 1:30 remaining. Kulp recorded another key reception to the Eagles’ 22-yard line. But that is the furthest they were able to advance the ball as Harmison and Kulp were unable to connect on a touchdown passing play on two attempts.
Riley County has another tough challenge ahead of them next week as they host Rossville, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, in another big big matchup next Friday.