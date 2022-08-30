Riley at sunset
Buy Now

In this file photo, the sun sets behind the Riley County High School football field in February 2017. The Falcons head into the 2022 season led by a strong senior class.

 Staff photo by Jackie Dobson

Riley County’s terrific 2021 campaign didn’t end the way it wanted, but the lessons learned from the heartache of a playoff loss may propel the Falcons to the top of the Mid-East League in 2022.

Riley County has a healthy and consistent tradition of winning. 2nd-year head coach Erik Willimon led the Falcons to a 9-1 season last year, including winning eight games in a row. The Falcons feel good about pushing the momentum forward from last year.

Tags