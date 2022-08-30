Riley County’s terrific 2021 campaign didn’t end the way it wanted, but the lessons learned from the heartache of a playoff loss may propel the Falcons to the top of the Mid-East League in 2022.
Riley County has a healthy and consistent tradition of winning. 2nd-year head coach Erik Willimon led the Falcons to a 9-1 season last year, including winning eight games in a row. The Falcons feel good about pushing the momentum forward from last year.
“The summer went really well for us,” Willimon said. “We were at around 85% in attendance for summer workouts. Once the team portion of our summer started we were at around 95% on attendance. It was great that the guys showed up and were ready to work.”
The continuity building in the summer could pay big dividends in how the 2022 campaign will go. The Falcons are returning two starters on both sides of the ball due to 14 seniors graduating last spring.
“Our senior class this year has played a lot of snaps for us in the past,” Willimon said. “Torin Sheeves, Lukas Kulp and Samson Waggoner had played a lot of football for us throughout (last) year in various roles. Our senior class this year stepped up this summer. They embraced the role, had great attendance, good leadership and gave us hope to lean on them.”
The Falcons are energized and hopeful by what this younger class of players will bring to the team this fall. Willimon and his staff are confident in what his young contributors can do today, not just in the future.
Riley County will need everyone to play their best with a tough 2022 schedule. Five of the eight teams that the Falcons play this year are ranked in some capacity. The Falcons' first three games consist of Silver Lake, the defending 2A state champion Rossville and a potential 3A state championship contender in Rock Creek.
“These games are going to come sooner or later, we just need to be ready,” Willimon said. “There is a good possibility that you’ll see the toughest teams in 2A twice in a season. There is more good in playing tough opponents than bad. I think more positives come playing these teams early and upfront in the season.”
Offensively, the Falcons run a variation of the spread offense. They run out in shotgun formation and go under center, keeping defenses on their toes in their multiple-style offense. The development of their new weapons will help keep the Falcons’ offense as dynamic as it has been in years past.
“We want to make sure that we are correctly developing our players and developing our depth in our offense,” Willimon said. “In the 2A level, depth is so important. We were so fortunate in the beginning part of last year to have that depth in the offense and that’s what we want to look for.”
On defense, Riley County plans on “staying the course.” Coach Willimon spent six years as a defensive coordinator before becoming head coach and knows that simplifying the defensive strategy can pay off.
“Our defense is pretty flexible for the guys,” Willimon said. “We can play at an odd-front when needed or bump down to an even front. We try to keep our reads simple in the backend so our kids can play fast. We want to play as free as possible.”
The expectation every year for Riley County is to win districts, make a push in the playoffs and try to win a state championship. Despite the youth on the team, the expectations stay the same.
“Our path might be different to get to our goals this year, but our kids are embracing that.”