The Riley County boys and the Wabaunsee girls’ walked away with team Mid-East League titles Thursday afternoon at the league meet hosted by the Falcons at Leonardville Golf Club.
The Falcon boys had four top 10 finishers led by sophomores Cody Sharp (18:08.02) and Owen Miesner (18:09.16) who finished second and third overall.
Sophomore Jeremiah Moye finished sixth with a time of 18:43.83 and senior Ryan McClure finished eighth (18:51.39).
Outside of the top 10, senior Ashton Fleener finished 11th (19:13.38), senior Braxton Schuh placed 15th (19:45.02), junior Jack Titgemeyer placed 22nd (20:49.48), freshman Mavrick Winter finished 35th (22:15.79) and junior Kyle Campbell placed 49th (24:15.48).
Rock Creek finished third overall led by sophomore David Wilkinson who placed fourth (18:41.48) followed by junior Brandon Cheever (16th, 19:52.09), senior Ian Clark (17th, 19:52.66), sophomore Trent Buckman (18th, 19:55.11), sophomore Justin Gerber (21st, 20:25.65), junior Joshua Milham (24th, 21:04.98), freshman Wyatt Heidman (26th, 21:16:06), freshman Daniel Scheirling (33rd, 21:56.69), freshman Alex Kraemer (46th, 23:45.38) and freshman Laekyn Hilt (48th, 24:15.26).
The Wabaunsee boys’ finished fifth led by Rhett Parry (27th, 21:20.12), Matthew Vanstory (28th, 21:32.64), Andrew Grutsch (31st, 21:49.36), Shawn Moser (32nd, 21:49.38), Jacob Daley (36th, 22:31.13), James Poulter (38th, 22:46.59), Jackson Frey (43rd, 23:28.32), Robert Potter (50th, 25:04.52) and Gaige Smith (52nd, 28:17.64).
Silver Lake senior Camron TenEyck finished first (17:30).
Meanwhile, the Charger girls took the top team team spot and the top individual spot as Payton Wurtz walked away with the individual gold with a time of 20:13.76.
Rebekah Stuhlsatz finished fourth (21:55.96), Sophia Castillo finished seventh (23:55.25), Janna Donaldson placed 11th (24:11.75), Kyndal Maike placed 12th (24:46.88), Cecelia Emmert finished 19th (26:41.85), Isabelle Stuhlsatz finished 20th (27:33.36) and Emma Alderman placed 22nd (31:44).
The Rock Creek girls finished third overall with three top-10 finishes led by sophomore Kyra Nippert who finished second with a time of 20:29.92.
Sophomore Kathryn Greenwood placed eighth (24:04.55), sophomore Haylee Lindsay placed 10th (24:11.70), sophomore Bridget Coughlin finished 21st (30:22.28) and junior Kaleska Fox finished 23rd (34:56.91).
Riley County did not field a full girls team but did have three girls competing led by senior Hailey Sharp who finished third with a time of 21:31.72.
Sophomore Mara Williams finished ninth (25:09.13) and sophomore Drew Shirley placed 16th (25:06.06).
Up next, the Falcons, the Mustangs and the Chargers will all be competing in different regionals on Saturday..
Rock Creek will run in the 4A Topeka West regional at Topeka-Stateland Cross Country Course, Riley County will run in the 3A Gypsum-Southeast of Saline regional and Wabaunsee will run in the 2A Cottonwood Falls-Chase County High School regional at Strong City-Tallgrass National Prairie Reserve.