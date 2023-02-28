IMG_1033.JPG
Riley County’s CJ Rignell guards Rock Creek's Brooklyn Goehring in a game in Flush during the 2021-22 season. Rignell nailed the game-winning 3-pointer in the Falcons' substate win over Sabetha on Monday. 

 Photo courtesy of Misty Vinduska

RILEY — With four seconds left, Riley County girls’ basketball had an inbounds play on the side of the court near the half-court line down 24-23 with the season on the line. As Sabetha head coach Nate Bauman called a full timeout to set up his defense for the play, Riley County head coach Kelsey Nelson had the opportunity to draw up a play.

In that play, senior CJ Rignell moved away from the ball and then ran back to the to catch the pass. Rignell then dribbled the ball a few times, she had some space to be open for a shot and put up a 3-pointer that went down with a swish to propel the fourth-seeded Falcons to a 26-24 home win Monday over fifth-seeded Sabetha to advance to the second round of the substate.

