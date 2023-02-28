Riley County’s CJ Rignell guards Rock Creek's Brooklyn Goehring in a game in Flush during the 2021-22 season. Rignell nailed the game-winning 3-pointer in the Falcons' substate win over Sabetha on Monday.
RILEY — With four seconds left, Riley County girls’ basketball had an inbounds play on the side of the court near the half-court line down 24-23 with the season on the line. As Sabetha head coach Nate Bauman called a full timeout to set up his defense for the play, Riley County head coach Kelsey Nelson had the opportunity to draw up a play.
In that play, senior CJ Rignell moved away from the ball and then ran back to the to catch the pass. Rignell then dribbled the ball a few times, she had some space to be open for a shot and put up a 3-pointer that went down with a swish to propel the fourth-seeded Falcons to a 26-24 home win Monday over fifth-seeded Sabetha to advance to the second round of the substate.
“(I was mostly thinking this could be my) last time on the court. I was pretty confident because my coaches when I left the huddle were like, ‘Believe this is going in.’ So I looked at my teammates and I kind of just felt the last play,” Rignell said. “The screen was there. I don’t really remember the shot going up, but I just remember the excitement and jolt of energy that everyone came afterwards.
“I remember coming off (the screen), I saw the girl down and I released (the ball). The next thing I know, I was on the ground, and I go, ‘Oh my goodness, that is going in’ and then next thing I know, all my teammates are picking me up.”
Nelson said that Rignell is very deserving of the moment.
“She has worked very hard her whole life with basketball,” Nelson said. “She has been very committed to it. She has passion for it. To be honest, I don’t know a lot has went her way basketball wise. She has been our top player for the last two years and has started from a freshman. She deserves this moment. Obviously, it’s a team win, and we are moving on, but I wouldn’t want that shot to go down by anyone but CJ.”
It was the 12th point for Rignell in the game. She was the only Falcon to score in double figures.
The Falcons scored (13-7) all the eight points in the fourth quarter. They trailed all of the game up until Rignell’s game-winning shot.
It was a slow start to the game for both teams. Riley County did not score a single point in the first quarter, missing all eight of its shots. Sabetha (12-9) was not much better. It was just one player, Alexia Hayden, who was able to score as she made three 3s in the first quarter to give the Blue Jays a 9-0 lead after the first quarter.
“(Hayden) made her shots, but defensively I was disappointed on our part, because our focus was not to let her shoot 3-pointers,” Nelson said. “We were overreacting to some other things that we were willing to give up, and that was allowing her the open shots.”
Sabetha came out with a stellar defense that caught Riley County off guard to prevent the hosts from being productive offensively.
“I have to give a lot of credit to Sabetha’s defense,” Nelson said. “They were very active in their 2-3 (zone) defense, more active than I have seen of any of the game films. I feel like they extended out their 2-3 (zone) defense. We don’t have a big post presence, so they were taking advantage of that. Their defense was causing us not to score, and any good looks that we did have, we were not finishing.”
The Falcons were able to get some offense going in the second quarter, scoring seven points. They went into halftime trailing 16-7.
“Any time a shot falls, you get a little bit of momentum and belief,” Nelson said. “Once they started falling a little bit, you get hope but then it seemed like (Sabetha) were always coming back and making another little run. So, we were just hoping that we could keep it close so that we would have a chance. You just hope at some point, the game is going to turn your way and shots are going to fall.”
Riley County did exactly that. The Falcons were able to get more shots to fall in the second half, they finished the game with five made 3s, including Rignell's game-winner and another big buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the third quarter that cut the Sabetha lead to six, 24-18, entering the fourth quarter.
“No matter what the score is, you make a little buzzer beater type thing, even though it was just at the end of the third quarter it just gives you momentum," Nelson said. "It gives everyone energy and gets (everyone) going. To be honest, CJ came over, she said, ‘Let’s go.’ She said it with determination that (was) let’s go win this game.”
This is Nelson’s second season as head coach and last season the Falcons fell short in the sub-state championship game. But this season, Riley County players, including Rignell, says they believe a big win like this can spark a playoff run.
“We know that we can fight back from being down,” Rignell said. “I think it is just from the ups from here.”
Riley County will play No.1 seed Effingham-Atchison County Community (19-1) in the sub-state semifinal on Thursday at Marysville.
RILEY COUNTY 26, SABETHA 24
Riley County (13-7) – 0, 7, 11, 8 - 26
Sabetha (12-9)- 9, 7, 8, 0 – 24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Riley County – CJ Rignell 12 (4-10), Anna Lambert 3 (1-8), Taryn Shepard 8 (2-7), Maddie Davis 3 (1-3), Gracie Scofield (0-4). Total: 26 (8-32).