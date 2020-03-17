Following Gov. Laura Kelly's order that all Kansas schools are to close in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, high school athletics across the state is on uncertain footing as to whether or not they will continue for the spring season.
According to the Wichita Eagle's Hayden Barber, the Kansas State High School Activities Association will not announce its plans for the spring sports season on Tuesday. The KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick told the Eagle there was "No announcement planned today."
The KSHSAA previously postponed spring sports until March 22. Manhattan High spring sports were postponed until March 30, the day MHS was set to resume in-person classes. That date is now in question due to Kelly's order.
