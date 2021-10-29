The Manhattan Optimist Renegades softball team struggled to get wins in the Howl-O-Scream Halloween tournament in Wichita, going 1-4.
The Renegades opened things up with heart-breaking 6-5 loss to the Newton Railers.
Alayna Ault struck out five in the game, walked two and gave up one hit. As a team, the Renegades collected five hits and two walks including knocks from Ault, Nora Mitchell, Karsyn Pauli and Hallie Walsh.
In game two, Manhattan lost 11-3 to the Wichita Cyclones.
Hayden Matzke was strong on the mound but the Renegades defense struggled to get outs. Manhattan out-hit Wichita 8-to-5 despite the loss.
The Renegades followed that up with a 15-3 loss to the Kansas Renegades from Wichita.
Izabel Nelson, Walsh, Hailey VanDusen and Ault all pitched in the game. Offensively, Manhattan had just one hit and two walks.
The Renegades got their lone win on Sunday, taking down the Salina Sidewinders 7-1.
Ault started a two-out rally with an infield single and then went on to score on a passed ball. Van Dusen struck out but managed to get on first after a dropped third strike. Walsh drew a walk which put two runners in scoring position and Brooke Taylor hit a two-run double into left field, breaking the game open in the first inning.
Nelson got a hit in the second and Ault led off the third with a home run into left field followed by a singles by VanDusen and Taylor and a double from Walsh.
Matzke pitched, striking out four, walking three all without giving up any hits.
The Renegades ended the tournament with a 9-2 loss to the Salina Nemesis.
Manhattan scored first after three straight singles from Mitchell, Pauli and Ault which was followed up by a two-run single which scored Pauli and Ault.
Salina responded with five runs of its own in the bottom of the first and didn't look back.