All seven area track and field teams were in action at the end of last week, attempting to qualify for the state championship meet held annually in at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. This year’s meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Wamego placed both teams finished inside of the top five in the 4A regional hosted by Shawnee Mission North. The boys finished second overall behind Louisburg, and the girls finished fifth.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team and the 4x800-meter team both came away with gold. The 4x400 team of Mason Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Emery Wolfe and Jonathan Cutting finished with a time of 3:21.19, while the 4x800 team of Herzog, Harrison Cutting, Peyton Parker and Wolfe finished with a time of 8:09.68.
Last year, the 4x800 team won a state championship and Wolfe and Harrison Cutting return with hopes of a repeat.
In addition to their qualifying as a relay team. Jonathan Cutting qualified in the 400 (48.96) and 200 (22.45) by finishing second in both and Harrison Cutting (2:00.08) and Wolfe (2:00.53) qualified in the 800, finishing first and second respectively with less than a second between them.
Brady Stegman, who was a member of the 4x800 relay team last year, qualified individually in the 1,600 and 3,200. He finished second in both, finishing the 1600 in 4:37.82 and the 3,200 in 9:47.47.
Andrew Hildebrand qualified in both the shot put (third; 49 feet, 6.5 inches) and the discus (fourth; 147 feet).
Slade Smith finished second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches, and Harper Lull finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 3.5 inches.
In the triple jump, Drew Pettay (42 feet, .25 inches) and Zyrain Frizzell (41 feet, 10.25 inches) finished third and fourth.
On the girls side, Isabella Wilber will get four chances to add to her state medal collection after qualifying in the 400 (2nd; 1:00.19), 200 (3rd; 26.34), long jump (4th; 16 feet, 5.5 inches) and as part of the 4x400-meter relay team along with Sarah Jones, Sariah Pittenger-Reed and Liz Adams (1st, 4:12.01).
The 4x800 relay team of Pittenger-Reed, Skylar Schoenbeck, Grace Morenz and Adams also finished first with a time of 10:03.47.
Adams also qualified in the 800, finishing second with a time of 2:21.19 and Kendall Thornton qualified in the 100 with a time of 12.98.
Rock Creek
The Mustangs competed at the 4A regional at Buhler High School and came away with an eighth place finish for both teams.
In the high jump, Ambree Portelli and Ayla Klingenberg finished first and second with jumps of 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 2 inches respectively.
Kyra Nippert finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:44.33 to punch her return ticket to state and the 4x400-meter relay team of Portelli, Nippert, Kya and Ayla Klingenberg finished fourth with a time of 4:09.23.
On the boys side, Yanci Spiller finished second in the triple jump with a bound of 43 feet, 3.25 inches and Elijah Bell finished fourth in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, .5 inches.
In the pole vault, Trevor Christensen finished second with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches and Jose Prado placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.93.
Riley County
The Falcons qualified a handful of competitors for the state track meet after the boys finished ninth overall and the girls finished 14th at the 3A regional meet hosted by Nickerson in Buhler.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Avery Higgins, Anna Lambert, Meredith Baumann and Mikaila Frese were the lone qualifiers for the Riley girls, finishing fourth with a time of 10.17.66.
The boys 4x800 team of Cody Sharp, Jace Woodard, KJ Davis and Owen Miesner also finished fourth with a time of 8:27.68.
Frese finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.08 and Woodard finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 5 inches.
Wabaunsee
The Charger girls had a strong showing at the 2A regional meet hosted by Valley Heights, finishing second overall and led by sophomore Payton Wurtz who put on a show as a freshman at state last season with a four-medal performance.
She’ll have a chance to match that effort after qualifying in four events once again.
And Wurtz didn’t just qualify, she walked away with four gold medals, winning big in each event.
Wurtz won the 3,200 with a time of 12:17.96, nearly nine seconds faster than the second-place finisher. She won the 1,600 with a time of 5:35.96, four seconds faster than second place. She also won the 800 with a time of 2:23.17 (five seconds ahead of second place) and the 400 with a time of 58.92 (nearly four seconds faster than second place.)
Joining Wurtz will be fellow distance runner Rebekah Stuhlsatz, who qualified in the 3200 (fourth, 12:54.98), and Alexus Ford, who qualified in the high jump (third; 4 feet, 10 inches).
Sienna Jones finished second in the triple jump (34 feet, 7 inches) and fourth in the long jump (16 feet, 5.25 inches) and the girls 4x400 team of Baylie Tharman, Sophia Castillo, Stuhlsatz and Ford finished third with a time of 4:23.10.
Valley Heights
Valley Heights hosted the 2A regional meet that they competed in. Overall team rankings were unavailable, but 13 Mustang entries qualified for the state meet this weekend in Wichita.
Starting with the boys, Jayden DeWalt qualified in the 100, finishing third with a time of 11.54, and the pole vault, also finishing third with a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
In the 200, Montana Martin finished third with a time of 24.38 and in the 400, Logan Gray finished third with a time of 52.44.
Caden Parker finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:04.86.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Kaison Bigham, Parker, Royce Ekstrum and Gray finished fourth (3:38.71), and the 4x800 team of Gray, Ekstrum, Lawson Stryker and Parker also finished fourth (9:00.16).
Bigham also qualified in the discus, finishing fourth with a distance of 130 feet and Tyrel Wagner finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 6.25 inches.
On the girls side, the 4x800 relay team of Anne Toerber, Maggie Toerber, Tessa Miller and Taya Smith finished third with a time of 10:36.26.
Smith also qualified in the 400, finishing fourth with a time of 1:02.99 and Miller qualified in the javelin with a throw of 109 feet which was good for fourth.
Brooke Porter finished third in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 8 inches.
Frankfort
The Wildcats got both teams into the top five of the 1A regional held at Mankato-Rock Hills, led by the boys who finished fourth followed by the girls who finished fifth.
On the boys side, Lane Loiseau finished third in the 100 with a time of 11.28, third in the 200 (23.27), and first in the 4x100-meter relay along with Carter Olson, Brock Armstron and Fred Hyde with a time of 45.22.
Hyde also qualified in the 200, finishing fourth (23.67) and Ty Smith finished third in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet.
All three relay teams qualified for state for the Frankfort girls, led by the 4x100 featuring Emma Hardwik, Ellie Studer, Ashlyn Dalinghaus and Hattie Gros who finished first with a time of 52.45.
The 4x400 team of Breleigh Ebert, Hardwick, Struder and Gros finished second with a time of 4:20.24, and the 4x800 team of Studer, Hardwick, Taryn Parthemer and Gros finished second with a time of 10:36.23.
In addition to those qualifiers, Gros finished fourth in the 200 (27.25), Dalinghaus finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.18) and Hardwick (49.66) and Ebert (49.87) finished third and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Blue Valley
The Ram girls finished 11th and the boys 15th in the 1A regional at Mankato-Rock Hills.
Landry Zoeller will make her return to state and will attempt to defend her gold long jump medal after qualifying for a final time with a third-place finish with a distance 16 feet, 11 inches.
She also qualified in the 100, finishing third with a time of 13.07, and will run anchor for the 4x100-meter relay team of Lexi Weixelman, Amelia Moses and Eve Corkill that finished fourth with a time of 52.93.
For the boys, the 4x800 team of Hayes Hall, Trace Sump, Nate Irvine and Skyler Zoeller finished fourth with a time of 9:01.75.
Lastly, Logan Schanks finished third in the discus with a throw of 135 feet, 5 inches.