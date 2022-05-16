Regional assignments for area teams were released over the weekend.
Manhattan High soccer (12-3-1) hosts Wichita Southeast (3-12-1) in the regional opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians are the No. 3 seed in the western bracket of the regional tournament. If it wins, Manhattan will host either Derby (10-6-0) or Liberal (6-9-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Eisenhower.
Manhattan High baseball (17-3) is the top-seeded team in the west. It will host No. 16 Wichita-Southeast (2-16). That game will take place 25 minutes after the the opening game versus Wichita Heights (12-8) and Wichita Northwest (10-10) at 2 p.m.
If the Indians win, they will play the winner of Northwest and Heights in the nightcap, 25 minutes after their previous game.
Manhattan High softball (8-12) comes into the regional tournament as the sixth-seeded team in the west. The Indians will travel to Derby’s Decarsky Park where they will play No. 11 Hutchinson (8-12) on Thursday at 3 p.m.
The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 3 Derby (17-3) and No. 14 Wichita-Southeast (6-14) in the regional title game 25 minutes after the Derby-Southeast game.
Rock Creek and Wamego baseball will both play in the east bracket of the Class 4A regional tournament.
Wamego (15-4) is the third-seeded team and will host Hayden (8-12) 25 minutes following Ottawa (13-6) and Fort Scott (10-10), which open the regional at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Rock Creek (13-5) is the fifth-seeded team in the west and will play Parsons (8-11) at Allen County Community College in Iola at 2 p.m.
If the Mustangs win, they will face the winner of host Iola (14-4) or Baldwin/Bishop Seabury Academy (8-11).
Wamego softball (19-1) is the overall No. 1 seed in the 4A east regional and will face Baldwin (4-15) 25 minutes after the regional opener versus Fort Scott (10-10) and Iola (9-9) at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
If Wamego were to beat Baldwin, it would face the winner Iola and Fort Scott in the regional championship Creek softball is the sixth-seeded team in the west and will face Augusta (8-10) at 2 p.m. in McPherson.
McPherson (17-3) and Abilene (6-12) will square-off 25 minutes following Rock Creek’s game and, if the Mustangs win, they will play the winner of that game in the regional championship 25 minutes later.
Riley County softball (5-15) is the No. 7 seed in the Class 3A Council Grove regional and will play Southeast of Saline (15-5) on Monday in the second game of the day.
If the Falcons were to win, they would face the winner of Halstead (12-8) and Minneapolis (7-13) in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Riley County baseball is the No. 6 seed in the 3A Marysville regional. It will play the opener versus No. 3 seed Nemaha Central (11-7) on Monday in Sabetha at 2 p.m.. If they win, they will play in the regional semifinal later that day.
Wabaunsee baseball is the No. 5 seed in the Class 2-1A regional in Alma. The Chargers will play No. 4 seed Lyndon (6-12) on Tuesday in the third game of the day.
If they were to win, they would go on to play the winner of No. 1 seed Mission Valley (16-1) and No. 8 seed Northern Heights (3-14) on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Last but not least, Wabaunsee softball (11-8) is the No. 3 seed in the 2-1A St. Marys regional. They will play sixth-seeded Marais Des Cygnes Valley (4-16) at 4 p.m. in Burlingame on Monday.
If they win, they would face the winner of Burlingame (15-2) and Onaga (4-16) at St. Marys on Tuesday.