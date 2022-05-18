Rock Creek softball woke up Wednesday morning as regional champions after a fairly dominant performance in McPherson Tuesday evening.
The Mustangs (16-6), who entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed in the western half of Class 4A, opened regional play with a scorching 20-0 victory over Augusta before taking down the third-seeded host Bullpups 5-2.
The victory marks back-to-back regional championships for Rock Creek.
In the opening game versus Augusta, the Mustangs were unstoppable in all facets. 22 Rock Creek batters were sent to the plate in the first inning alone, while just 10 Orioles managed to see pitches in the entire three innings of the game.
Rock Creek jumped out to an early 17-0 lead after an inning. Ali Jones, who went 3-for-3 with a double, was one of five batters to record multiple hits, Brooklyn Goehring, Sam Killingsworth, Laney Marple and Eve McComb.
McComb hit a grand slam in the first inning.
Sophia Haverkamp pitched two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three and Jones finished things out by pitching the third.
Things weren't quite as explosive in Game 2 versus McPherson, but the Mustangs were able to grab the first lead of the game off a hit from Haverkamp that scored Killingsworth from second.
Rock Creek added another run in the fourth with a two-out double from Allison Moser.
The Mustangs added three more runs in the fifth, one of which came from a DeWeese single and the other two came from McComb who singled into right-centerfield, bringing home Chloe Purvis and DeWeese.
McComb ended the game a perfect 3-for-3, while Killingsworth added in two hits, including a double.
The Bullpups scored runs in the sixth and seventh innings to get within three, but the Mustangs' defense stood tall, allowing Haverkamp to pitch a complete game, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk with three strike outs.
Now the Mustangs will await their seeding for the 4A State Tournament at Bill Burke Park in Salina. State starts on Thursday, May 26, and will wrap up on May 27.
“This group is such a special collection of kids," head coach Jeri Brummett said. "(We have) strong seniors, play makers and hard hitting kids from all classes (who are) quality baserunners and just darn good teammates. ... Our team works hard and they play hard. Tonight was their night."
Rock Creek baseball falls in regional title game
A seven-year regional title streak ended Tuesday evening when Rock Creek baseball fell 5-0 to host Iola in the regional championship game at Allen County Community College.
The Mustangs (14-6) were held to just one hit in the loss.
Maddox Ibarra got that hit in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. Ethan Burgess flew into a double-play, ending the inning, the game and Rock Creek's season.
The Mustangs' offense was much more productive in their 5-2 regional opening victory over Parsons.
Rock Creek bounced back from an early 2-1 deficit to retake the lead with a run in the third and three runs in the fifth.
Zac Becker, Logan Sturdy and Brandon Krainbill each had two hits in the win, including a double for Becker and a triple for Sturdy.
Dagen Vinduska got the win, pitching the full seven innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Rock Creek will return all but three seniors from this year's team and should be right back in the regional championship hunt in 2023.
Wabaunsee softball falls in regional championship
Wabaunsee softball came just short of a Class 2-1A regional championship on Monday and Tuesday, falling to top-seeded Mission Valley 3-0 in the title game.
The Chargers (13-9) opened with a resounding 15-0 win over Marais Des Cygnes Valley in Burlingame on Monday. Senior starting pitcher Kaelyn Conrad threw a perfect game, striking out every batter she faced in the three-inning victory.
The third-seeded Wabaunsee girls met Burlingame in the regional semifinal on Tuesday and narrowly escaped with a 5-4 win before meeting Mission Valley in the finale.
Individual stats were unavailable from the Burlingame and Mission Valley games as of press time.
Riley County baseball ends season in regional quarterfinal
Riley County baseball wrapped up their season on Monday with a loss to Sabetha in the regional semifinals.
The loss came just after the sixth-seeded Falcons (9-11) upset No. 3 seed Nemaha Central in the regional quarterfinals. Riley County won 7-5 in eight innings.
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time.
Wabaunsee baseball ends season with extra-innings defeat
Wabaunsee gave Lyndon all they could handle in the regional opener, but fell 9-8 in nine innings.
The Chargers end their year at with a 6-15 overall record.
Cade Oliver led the way, going 4-for-5 from the plate with two doubles and an RBI. Zach Frank went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Jude Meseke went 3-for-5 with a RBI. Caden Yonke rounds out the Chargers with multiple hits, he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Riley County softball drops close one to SE of Saline
Riley County softball lost the lead late in their 11-10 defeat to No. 2 seed Southeast of Saline on Monday.
A five-run Trojan rally late in the ball game took the Falcons' upset hopes and ended their season with a 5-16 overall record.
Individual stats from the game were unavailable as of press time.
Editor's note: Wamego baseball and softball's game started after this paper went to press. We will have results from both in this weekend's edition of The Mercury.