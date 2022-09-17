WHS FB 9-17.jpg

Raiders Andrew Hildebrand (74) and Eli Bergmeier (77) block the Panthers giving Thomas McIntyre room to score Wamego's first touchdown Friday night versus Concordia.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

It was sweet revenge for Wamego Friday as the Raiders avenged last years season-opening loss to Concordia, rolling past the Panthers for a 46-0 win.

“It was good to come back here and get a win,” Wamego head coach Weston Moody said. “The defense played well.”