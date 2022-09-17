It was sweet revenge for Wamego Friday as the Raiders avenged last years season-opening loss to Concordia, rolling past the Panthers for a 46-0 win.
“It was good to come back here and get a win,” Wamego head coach Weston Moody said. “The defense played well.”
That defense kept the home squad pinned down most of the night, rarely allowing them out of their own territory.
Although the Panthers had the first possession, Wamego quickly forced a punt and scored on the opportunity with three yard run from Thomas McIntyre. Noah Ficke tapped in the PAT and Wamego led 7-0 with seven minutes still left in the first quarter.
The Raiders made short work of Concordia's next possession when Jake Meyer recovered a Panther fumble. Again, Wamego took advantage of the opportunity with a Colin Donahue to Hagan Johnson 14-yard pass play. Ficke had a rare miss, but the Raiders enjoyed a 13-0 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the second period, the defense was stellar, keeping the Panthers in their own territory. However, Wamego wasn't able to score for seven minutes. The Raiders found the scoreboard again on a 28-yard field goal from Ficke bring the score to 16-0 at the half.
The Raiders came out of the locker room fired up on both sides of the ball. Wamego received the kickoff and marched down the field to the Concordia 19. From there, Donahue connected with Johnson again for the TD. Ficke's kick made the score 23-0.
Wamego again forced a quick punt, but this time there was a twist, Concordia was kicking out of their own end zone and Raiders Aidan Hefley and Gannon Couture pushed through the line and forced a safety, pushing the score to 25-0.
Following the safety, Wamego got possession on the kickoff and two plays later Donahue completed a 27-yard pass play to Chase Cottam. With Ficke's kick, Wamego lead ballooned to 32-0 with 6:42 left in the quarter.
The Raiders weren't done, with 3:06 left in the period, the Donahue-Cottam pair struck again, this time with an 18-yard TD toss. Ficke's kick put Wamego up 39-0.
As the clock ticked off its final seconds, the Raiders got to the Concordia one and, with just 15 seconds remaining, scored on a McIntrye push. Ficke put up the final Raider point of the night, 46-0.
The fourth quarter was all played with the running clock. Moody cleared his bench, and the younger players still kept the zero on the scoreboard for the Panthers, as the 46-0 score was final.
Wamego, now at 3-0, will play its third straight road game Friday at KC Washington (1-2). Kickoff is 7 p.m.