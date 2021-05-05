Manhattan senior Reagan Geisbrecht began her Tuesday at the doctor’s office, where she was fitted for her black plaster cast at 8 a.m.
Geisbrecht needed the cast after breaking two bones near her right wrist during Saturday’s game against Blue Valley-Stilwell.
Before her appointment ended, Geisbrecht’s doctor asked if she had questions.
“I have a soccer game today,” she responded. “Can I play with (the cast) on?”
Geisbrecht answered herself by scoring one goal and assisting on another during Manhattan’s 5-1 win over Wichita Northwest at Bishop Stadium. She postponed Tuesday’s AP Calculus test because of the injury, but she didn’t miss her game.
She couldn’t.
“Soccer’s really important to me,” Geisbrecht said. “It’s everything. Sitting (out) — I don’t think I can do that.”
Geisbrecht wasn’t sure she could play like her usual self before taking the field against Wichita Northwest, either. But with 12:22 left in the first half, she broke a 1-1 tie by slotting a goal into the bottom left corner of the Grizzlies’ net (she celebrated by doling out left-handed high-fives).
The Indians’ (8-3) lead stretched to 3-1 by halftime and 5-1 about five minutes later, when Geisbrecht’s cross set up Adaly Espinoza’s second goal of the season.
The only part of Geisbrecht’s game hindered by the cast was her physicality. Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez called her “a little Darren Sproles” because of the way she stuck her left hand in the ground for balance, and Geisbrecht admitted she was “hesitant” to pursue contested headers and attempt aggressive tackles.
That didn’t stop her from creating offense, though.
“I was nervous coming into today,” Geisbrecht said. “I tried to fall to my left side more or to not fall at all.
The fact that I was successful on the field in my first game with (the cast) gives me hope for future games.”
The Indians’ future looked bright whenever the ball found freshman Chloe Porter on Tuesday. Porter, a left back, scored her fourth and fifth goals of the year in the win.
She scored her first goal off Ella Ruliffson’s free kick with 19:17 to play in the first half and her second on a penalty kick she drew after making a long run up the left side of field.
Sanchez cautions Porter to beware of counter-attacks when she inserts herself into the offense, but he loves the numbers advantage Porter gives his team. He called her a “workhorse” after the win.
“She’s tenacious,” Sanchez said. “She’s got a knack for getting forward.”
Ruliffson displayed a knack for free kicks against Wichita Northwest. The kick Porter scored off nearly found the net on its own, and with 5:15 to play in the first half, she scored one from about 40 yards out.
Early in her career, Ruliffson couldn’t have scored that goal. She kicked with her inner foot, which took pace off the ball. Now, she kicks with her laces, so when Ruliffson asked Sanchez where he wanted her to put her second free kick, he didn’t mince words.
“I told her to hit it like you want to score,” Sanchez said. “And she hit it well.”
Manhattan welcomed the extra offense during their fifth game without senior midfielder Faith Beyer, who learned last week that she will miss the season with a torn ACL. Beyer’s teammates surprised her after Tuesday’s win with a gift basket that included a signed “We love Faith” poster, a photo of the Indians holding Beyer aloft after their April 20 win over Topeka, and a pair of baby blue Hoka tennis shoes.
Beyer’s surgery is scheduled for May 25, one day after Geisbrecht’s make-up AP exam. Beyer was happy to chat with Geisbrecht on the sideline during Monday’s practice, but she hopes that won’t be a trend. She hopes the same for senior defender Marleigh Hutchinson, who left Tuesday’s game with a rolled ankle.
The Indians have suffered enough bruises: Beyer and sophomore Katelyn Purdom are sidelined; Geisbrecht’s wearing a cast; and Hutchinson left Tuesday’s game with an ice pack wrapped around her ankle.
Sanchez thinks Hutchinson’s injury is minor and that she’ll be fine to play Thursday at Highland Park, the second of four games Manhattan will play in a six-day span. He can’t be sure, considering Manhattan’s injury misfortune. But he can cross his fingers.
“I think so,” Sanchez said when asked whether Hutchinson will play Thursday. “I sure hope so. We need her to be OK.”
RESULTS
Manhattan 5, Wichita Northwest 1
Manhattan 3 2 — 5
Wichita Northwest 1 0 — 2
Scoring summary
First half
Chloe Porter — 19:17
Angie Rodriguez-Guzman — 15:37
Geisbrecht – 12:22
Ella Rullifson – 5:15
Second half
Chloe Porter — 37:55
Adaly Espinoza – 34:49