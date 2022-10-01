In the battle of 4A undefeated teams, Wamego came out on top Friday, downing visiting Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 34-6.
“This game challenged us a little bit,” said Wamego head coach Weston Moody, “but we knew it was going to be a challenge and our guys were up for it. Sometimes you're not sure if your guys are going to come out ready. I was pretty dang sure we were going to be ready … and they were. They were poppin'.”
The Raider defense got things to a quick start, forcing the Golden Tornadoes to punt on their first possession. Coffeyville, which had come into the game as the leading rushers in Class 4A, kept running into that solid wall of Raider defenders all night and was unable to score for the first three quarters.
The Raider offense kept up the good work, starting on the Coffeyville 40, and ending up with an eight yard run by Landon Machor for the TD. Noah Ficke popped in the point after and the Raiders held a 7-0 advantage.
Wamego added three scores in the second quarter, two of them coming from Ficke field goals — one for 24 yards and the other for 26. The Raiders also had a touchdown courtesy of a 70-yard Colin Donahue to Chase Cottam bomb. With Ficke's kick, the halftime score was 20-0.
The Raiders came out strong in the third with a Hagan Johnson 87-yard punt return for a touchdown. Ficke's kick moved the score to 27-0. Neither team added to the tally for the remainder of the period.
Johnson was also responsible for the Raiders' only fourth quarter score, as he snagged a 17-yard Donahue pass for the TD. Ficke tapped in the extra point and Wamego led 34-0. The varsity defense gave up its only TD of the year to Coffeyville in the fourth, but held off the extra point for the final 34-6 score.
Wamego, now 5-0 as a result of this win, will host Shawnee Heights (3-2) next week for Homecoming.