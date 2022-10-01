FB 9-30 McIntyre.jpg

Wamego's Thomas McIntyre (10) slips through the Coffeyville defenders to gain yardage in Friday night's win.

 Staff photo by Beth Day

In the battle of 4A undefeated teams, Wamego came out on top Friday, downing visiting Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 34-6.

“This game challenged us a little bit,” said Wamego head coach Weston Moody, “but we knew it was going to be a challenge and our guys were up for it. Sometimes you're not sure if your guys are going to come out ready. I was pretty dang sure we were going to be ready … and they were. They were poppin'.”