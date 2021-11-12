Wamego's Drew Pettay (45) grabs on to the Andover Central ball carrier in Friday's 48-0 loss in the Class 4A sectional championship in Wamego. The Red Raiders end their season with a 9-2 overall record.
With less than five minutes run off the game clock, the Wamego Red Raiders found themselves down 21-0 to the visiting Andover Central Jaguars Friday in the sectional round of the Class 4A football playoffs.
The Red Raiders struggled the entire night, eventually falling 48-0.
Central had recovered the initial onside kickoff and scored. The Jaguars then snatched a Hayden Oviatt pass and scored again on a pick-six. Then, the visitors recovered a Raider fumble on the ensuing kickoff and put up their third TD … and there was still 7:11 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders struggled against the large Central line, and were unable to put up a score the entire night, triggering a running clock in the third quarter.
The game ended with Wamego's hopes for a state bid dashed.
Wamego still had a strong 2021 season, accruing a 9-2 record and earning a regional title for the second year in a row.
This season marked just the third time in school history that the Red Raiders have won nine games and the first since 1977 according to the Kansas High School Football History website.
Andover Central will go on to face Buhler for a shot at the state title game next Friday.