EL DORADO — Quarterback Hayden Oviatt led the Wamego High football team to a regional championship Friday night in El Dorado.
His three touchdown runs, along with Noah Ficke kicks, lifted Wamego to a 21-18 win.
The effort was aided by the defense, which stifled all three of the El Dorado Wildcats' point-after touchdown attempts.
El Dorado took the opening kick and got on the scoreboard with 7:40 on the clock. Wamego couldn't respond in the opening period, leaving the hosts up 6-0.
Two-thirds of the way through the second period, Wamego's defense held the Wildcats to a three-and-out, and Oviatt capitalized on the opportunity, as he took a 59-yard run to the house. Ficke's kick put the score at 7-6, Wamego.
El Dorado wasn't able to keep the ball long in their subsequent possession, as Wamego's Taylor Beck scooped up a Wildcat fumble and gave possession back to the Raiders (6-4). Wamego took full advantage of the second opportunity, bringing the ball down to the El Dorado 1-yard line before Oviatt slipped in for his second TD. Ficke's kick gave the Raiders a 14-6 advantage.
The Wildcats (5-3) returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Their conversion failed, however, and Wamego went into the break up 14-12.
Wamego received to start the second half and fumbled. El Dorado scooped up the ball, gaining possession, and scored with 9:20 on the clock. Again, the conversion failed, but the Wildcats recaptured the lead, 18-14.
The Raiders immediately answered back with a 6-yard Oviatt run followed by a Ficke kick to move the score to 21-18 with 4:21 left in the quarter.
The remainder of the game turned into a defensive duel. Wamego maintained its three-point lead for the win and the trophy.
Wamego (6-4) now will host the Arkansas City Bulldogs (4-6) on Friday. The Bulldogs entered the playoffs as the 10th seed in the West and defeated seventh-seed Wellington (3-5), 27-6, and the No. 2 seed, Andover Central (7-1), 33-28, to set up a game with the Red Raiders.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Friday.