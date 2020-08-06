The 2020 high school fall sports season will look quite different because of the coronavirus pandemic. With Manhattan High’s first sanctioned practices just a couple weeks away, The Mercury spoke with MHS athletics director Mike Marsh about what plans the school has made to limit exposure to its athletes, coaches and fans, as well as how the school has altered its normal procedures to fit into safer guidelines. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Q: What were the weeks leading up to the KSHSAA decision like for you?
A: “Once KSHSAA made the decision, it was up to each district to decide when they wanted to start. It gives us a starting point. Not being able to know when we’d start and what those decisions were was like sitting in a locker room waiting for the game to start. Once we set a calendar, now we can go to work.
“We’ve worked all summer with contingency plans and guidelines and seeing what we need to do under various circumstances, but now that we have a calendar and some form of purpose to move forward, that’s a real positive thing for kids, coaches and parents. What we see from here on out, we can only do our best. We’ll just have to see where the chips fall. Ultimately, we want to keep everyone as safe as possible. We’ve got some major challenges ahead. There will be peaks and valleys during the coming months, but keeping a positive attitude and trying to do our best is all we can do.”
Q: Were you expecting the KSHSAA decision to go the way it did? Why?
A: “I’m in support of the decision. I think it’s really important right now to get our kids and coaches back to some form of normalcy, although there’s going to be changes. Practices will look different. Games and activities to a degree will look different. But I think it’s important for the mental part, not just the physical, but for the mental to get our kids and coaches back to some form of normal activity.”
Q: How comfortable are you in having athletics return for students?
A: “That’s a great question. The key thing is we’re going in precautious, being precautious about the whole thing. We’ve made available, through the assistance of KSHSAA — all school districts were given general guidelines for each sports activity that starts in the fall.
“I’ve gone back as the athletics director and simplified those for easy reading for the general public, parents and kids. We’ve placed each one of those that I’m responsible for on our athletics and activities website. They are located underneath the athletic packet on the website and they are individual PDFs that read on how we’re going to respond to practices, activities and games and such.”
Q: What models had you prepared for besides the one that the KSHSAA is running with now?
A: “We’re going to follow the recommendations KSHSAA is putting forth. They’re the governing body. We’re also going to constantly reach out to the Riley County Health Department and gett advice from our board of education and the superintendent’s office. We’ll be constantly doing those.
“One of the things that has recently come out is that anything over 50 individuals and less than 2,000, I’m going to have to fill out a request for permit to run those activities at home. We may have different looks, different requirements leading up to home activities. It’s all going to depend on what RCHD allows us to do and our school district in keeping our kids, coaches, fans and staff members safe.”
Q: While you are starting practices on Aug. 17, the first day you are allowed, Manhattan doesn’t start school until Aug. 26. Was there any pushback to starting practices on that date?
A: “There was conversation about that, but we ultimately decided to get our kids back into some form of normal activity. We’ll follow the guidelines given by KSHSAA and we’ll have individual coaches meetings and set up and go through practice scenarios with each one.
“At the same time, it will give us an opportunity to get those kids back out doing something active. Mentally, as well, it’s been good for our kids this summer. We’ve been able to put together some models doing activities and practices in the summer that have been very successful to this point.”
Q: What contingency plans do you have if a member of any team becomes sick with the coronavirus?
A: “It’s similar to what we did this summer: Get with the parents, send out emails and notifications to let them be aware that potentially there was somebody diagnosed with COVID-19. We just keep everybody informed and give them the guidelines of what to look for in their student-athletes in terms of symptoms and keep an open dialogue. I think the communications and open dialogue will be really important.”
Q: What would it take for Manhattan to have to alter games or practices in the event someone contracts coronavirus?
A: “It would come from the people above me. Certainly the superintendent’s office and potentially the board. At the same time, we’re going to get a lot of advice from RCHD and ultimately, if we were to put others and many others in a health risk situation, those things ultimately could be considered.”
Q: For traveling, Manhattan has marked out certain precautions for when teams get on buses, such as the order in which people load onto them. Are there any other precautions you are looking at concerning travel?
A: “The things we’re considering is the district, at this point in time, is not allowing overnight trips. That will limit us in some sports in what we do. We may have to adjust some scheduling. But that’s a moving target. That’s where we’re going to start off the school year. We’ll load buses back to the front. All coaches and students on the bus will be required to wear a face mask at all times.
“I’m not sure at this time whether we will or will not have places to stop for restaurants to eat after games. We’ll have to make some contingencies on that. By stopping at a restaurant and eating, that exposes us to other possibilities of catching COVID-19. We’re debating right now whether we’re going to allow teams to eat out after a ballgame.
“I think by doing those things, the bus drivers will clean the buses between activities. So once we drop off students at an activity, the drivers will clean the bus and then we’ll come back to a clean bus and proceed with loading back to front with facemasks.”
Q: When it comes to fans at events, what models are you considering?
A: “I think, first and foremost, we have to look at the safety of the kids, coaches and officials and how larger crowds may affect certain venues. With the recent announcement from RCHD of the 50-to-2,000 (people at a gathering), those events will have to be approved (by RCHD). We’ll have to make plans for how those things can happen.
“I believe facemasks will be required. Washing hands and having sanitizer available will happen. We’ll have to make sure we’re cleaning restrooms and locker rooms frequently to make sure they are sanitized. With potential limitations on people we can have at larger venues, we may have to shut down gates at a certain point when we get to that level.
“Still a lot of moving targets, but for general things, things like we have in schools with sanitizers, masks and cleaning facilities frequently will help.”
Q: How confident are you that Manhattan will be able to complete the fall sports season in some form or another?
A: “I think our coaches and kids are really excited to get started. If I could look into a crystal ball and look at the future to make determinations, I would. We’re going in cautiously. We’re going to take every measure possible to keep our kids, coaches and fans as safe as possible.
“With luck, hopefully we’ll get through fall. But nobody knows what the future holds. I’m confident, but I’d say cautious to see where we’ll go. I think anything we can get this fall while keeping people safe would be a positive. Last thing I want to do is cancel a whole season of sports and activities like we had to do in the spring.”