The conversation between longtime friends and fellow Manhattan High alums from the 80s had traversed the topics of the day — politics, pandemic, vaccines, how the kids are doing — but then came a curveball, something of a time machine.
The questions
“Did you know this is the 35th anniversary of your Manhattan High (boys’) basketball team’s state championship game appearance?”
No, honestly, but the math checked out. It was spring of 1986 — my junior year at MHS — when our boys’ basketball team won sub-state, then won two games in the 6A state tournament to face our rival Topeka High in the state final, at Allen Fieldhouse.
I rarely think about the game, but I remember the guys. We started two seniors, Howard Bonser and Karl Kandt, and three juniors, J.T. Marshall, John Mugler, and me. All played college basketball, except me. Contributing off the bench were sophomores Nick Weigel and Tom Leahy, and our coach was Mike Leahy. Also, our shorts were actually short, there was no 3-point line (until ’88), and it was all recorded on VHS tape, allegedly, but no one can replay those anymore.
The thing is, we lost.
The game was exciting. We led by five at the half, trailed by two late, had a chance to tie inside a minute. But in the end we stood and watched the other guys celebrate. That part still stings. It never occurred to us to commemorate the anniversary of coming in second.
The next question, though, put it in a slightly different light.
“And did you know that the MHS boys’ team has not made it back to the state championship game since your team did it, in 1986?”
Again, no. Found that a little surprising. I knew some good players and good teams had rolled through, like Trevor Hudgins, who just won a second national title and Division II player of the year at Northwest Missouri State.
I confess, and you can judge me, hearing that fact made our loss feel a little better. Second place was a drag, but hearing that so many others have not gotten that far reminded me that it was not easy to get there. Playing for a state championship is a special opportunity, at least. We had our shot.
It also made me curious of who, from MHS, actually has won it all. Turns out, a fair number of MHS teams over time have won state titles in various sports, plus debate. But, not so many that it ever appeared routine for any of them.
Volleyball won in ’86 and ’87, and I hope they celebrate their anniversaries. Football won in ’88, but hasn’t since. The girls’ basketball team won the school’s only state title in basketball in 2017. Plus, there have been several through the years in track, cross country, swimming, wrestling, baseball and quite a few in golf. But looking at the span of time compared to titles won, state championships still are hard to come by.
Zooming back
The conversation also made me realize I had not spoken to my teammates in decades. For no good reason, as staying in touch never has been easier. I just hadn’t tried. Life does what it does, and you lose the connections you don’t try to maintain. The internet doesn’t change that.
But suddenly I missed those guys.
Luckily, the internet makes it easy to find people. Soon cell numbers were collected, group texts and emails exchanged, and hilarity ensued. Eventually, most of us gathered on — what else — a Zoom call, along with Coach Leahy and a couple assistants, Bill Annan and Tim Leahy.
One of the fun things about team sports is the team part. You go through a lot together, and, it turns out, you remember some of it. You also forget the rest, which probably is equally important.
In our case, the collective, selective memory aged pretty nicely over 35 years. Of course, many of the stories are unprintable, which is why they were memorable. But memories also reduce themselves to the fundamental, and sentimental.
“My dad was so behind the team, and behind me,” Mugler said, referring to what he remembered most about the ’86 run to the state championship game. “It was such a fun thing for my family.”
Mugler lives just outside Topeka and works in politics. An imposing power forward at 6-7 with a soft touch, and still the fourth all-time leading rebounder at MHS, he played basketball in college at Washburn, alongside a guard from that Topeka High team. He is married (Christie) and they have four daughters.
Bonser, who teaches middle school in Monument, Colo., and is married (Missie) with a daughter and two sons, famously was cut from the eighth grade basketball team and opted for the swim team as a freshman. But Coach Leahy astutely noticed Bonser growing like a dandelion during social studies class, and suggested he try out again as a sophomore. Bonser grew from 5’11 as a freshman to 6’11 as a senior, even surpassing Coach Leahy’s expectations.
Bonser later would enter the Emporia State Hall of Fame and play a little professionally in Europe, but he recalls his high school career fondly, saying, “It was definitely drinking from a fire hose, but it started me on a great trajectory.” He never will forget the pivotal moment when he learned he had made the sophomore team at MHS, delivering a dead-on impression of Coach Tom Puckett’s mustache-obstructed voice, telling him, “Don’t plan on watching ‘Leave It to Beaver’ in the afternoons.” That was a television show, kids. It came on only at specific times ... never mind.
Kandt lives in Manhattan and has a son who is a freshman at MHS. Kandt, who later played with Bonser at Emporia State, was a deadly shooter on the baseline, and still ranks 10th in MHS boys’ history in career field goals. He remembered Coach Leahy taking him and several players to the 6A state tournament — as spectators — after the team lost in sub state his junior year. “A little psychology, there,” Kandt said. “I remember, Coach, we thanked you for taking us, and said, ‘Next year, we’re bringing everybody.” And that bit of prophecy came true.
The Leahy coaches, Mike and son, Tim, both live in Boulder, Colo., and both enjoyed successful coaching careers in the Colorado high school ranks after their time at MHS. Mike’s wife, Ruth, kept stats for both, just as she did at MHS. At one point, Mike even came out of retirement to join the bench as Tim’s assistant coach at Erie High School.
And Bill Annan, who got his coaching start at MHS under Leahy, later won three Class 6A titles as coach of the Washburn Rural girls’ basketball team and was inducted into the Washburn Rural Hall of Fame. He now is an associate head coach for the Oklahoma State women’s team.
On the call, the coaches recalled joys and tribulations of coaching — and scouting — in the pre-internet era, where competing coaches shared VHS tapes of common opponents, and box scores were called in to newspapers from restaurant pay phones.
A few players were missed on the Zoom call — J.T. Marshall and Tom Leahy, who both live in the Houston area, and Nick Weigel, who lives in Overland Park — but they have reconnected in other ways. J.T., who was Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior and enjoyed a solid Division I college career, remains the MHS boys’ all-time leading scorer.
Looking ahead
None of us could provide much insight on why no MHS boys’ team has played for a state championship since 1986. For that, I turned to current head coach Benji George, who has been in the program since 2008, and head coach for seven years, winning three league titles and making two state tournament appearances.
Coach George enthusiastically made the case that the MHS boys’ basketball tradition is strong, even without a state title and the 35-year drought in state title game appearances. The program, he noted, has 28 state tournament appearances, ranking fifth in Class 6A, with nine appearances in the semifinals, and three times a state runner-up.
“We’re not that dissimilar from K-State, in that we have a really rich tradition, but we don’t have that ‘big banner’ hanging,” George said, noting that only 19 of 40 Class 6A teams ever have won a title, and only 35 of 353 NCAA Division I teams have done so. “I don’t think our tradition gets focused on enough because, like K-State, we haven’t won the big one.”
George was quick to credit the one MHS basketball team that has won the big one — the 2017 girls team — coached by Scott Mall and led by seniors Gigi McAtee, Aubrey Downie, Kennedy Wilson, and juniors Christianna Carr (now starring at K-State) and Megan Worthington.
Meanwhile, after a rebuilding year in which 12 of the program’s top 21 players were sophomores, Coach George is excited by his pipeline. Among others, he has talented juniors-to-be whom he says “have a chance to be really special,” in Jack Wilson, Cole Coonrod, and Cameron Carr. That Carr happens to be the younger brother of Christianna, who played on the 2017 girls’ championship team, so maybe there is some family secret there to winning it all. And, George noted, the freshman team went 13-2 last year and should boost the program’s depth in coming years as well.
Still, George knows there are no entitlements to championships. He denies that there are any disadvantages for Manhattan compared to many of its 6A competitors located in larger, multiple-school metro areas. One theory goes that schools in larger cities have an advantage because a pool of good players who get together on club teams can converge at a single school because residency requirements are loose or easily manipulated, which creates some room for recruiting. Benji wouldn’t comment on that on the record and refuses to suggest that it is a barrier for MHS, noting that any such issues cut both ways for schools in those cities. In Manhattan, he says, you are more likely to keep the players you have, and there are benefits to that continuity.
“Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t,” George said. “But I’ll tell you one thing: it is just going to be that much sweeter when we finally do it.”
It seems likely that, one day, the MHS boys will hang a “big banner,” next to 2017 girls’ one. I hope to be there when it happens. But whether it happens soon, or in another 35 years, we will just have to grab the popcorn, sit back, and watch.
1985-86 Manhattan boys' basketball, game-by-game results
Record: 17-7
Emporia, 61-48, W
Salina Central, 69-44, W
Topeka West, 69-53, W
Highland Park, 55-54, L
Shawnee Heights 67-53, W
Junction City, 55-51, L
Topeka High, 59-57, L
Shawnee Mission NW, 74-44, W
Seaman, 59-51, W
Atchison, 50-48, L
Salina South, 65-48, W
Seaman, 64-60, W
Salina Central, 54-47, L
Marysville, 78-48, W
Topeka West, 75-49, W
Junction City, 95-70, W
Topeka High, 75-70, W
Lawrence, 83-68, L
Salina South, 84-56, W
Topeka West, 48-40, W (sub state)
Seaman, 68-57, W (sub-state title)
Shawnee Mission East, 64-55, W (Class 6A state tournament, first round)
Kansas City-Washington, 41-34, W (Class 6A state tournament, semifinal)
Topeka High, 58-53, L (Class 6A state tournament, championship)