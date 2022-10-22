Manhattan High’s Silas Mills (470), Andrei Mazin (474), Aidan Starling (471) and Kolby Grogg (469) pack up in the boys race of the Class 6A Manhattan Regional meet Saturday morning at Warner Park. The Indians took third as a team to qualify for state.
The Manhattan High girls’ and boys’ cross country teams will compete at the Class 6A state meet following third-place finishes Saturday morning in a regional at Warner Park.
“It went very well,” head coach Susan Melgares said. “Just so, so proud of how our runners fought. ... This course is not easy. ... Both squads, they were working together which that has been money for us, that has been our success is that we are working together, packing it up, and that power of the pack paid off today.”
In the girls race, the Indians had 79 points behind runner-up Washburn Rural, which scored 47, and champion Lawrence Free State, which scored 45. Haley Henningson finished sixth individually with a time of 19:53.10.
“We had a goal of beating JC (Junction City, which scored 82 points for a fourth-place finish) and we did that, so that’s super exciting,” Henningson, a junior, said. “I think (the race) went exactly as planned, we talked about it at practice yesterday, so we had a plan and executed it pretty well.”
Senior Saylor Salmans came in 16th at 21:15.10, senior Avery Snider was 19th at 21:25.90, senior Ally Ingram was 20th at 21:31.40, freshman Caris Goering was 22nd at 21:35.50, freshman Mira Gurgel was 23rd at 21:41.20 and senior Audrey Cook finished 25th at 21:49.50.
In the boys race, the Indians had 64 points behind runner-up Washburn Rural, which had 61, and champion Lawrence Free State, which had 35. Andrei Mazin finished fourth individually with a 17:09.80.
“I’m really happy that we get to go to state,” Mazin, a sophomore, said. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle through the season. It’s my first year running varsity ... I’m excited to try to do well at state.”
Senior Kolby Grogg took eighth at 17:19.00, senior Silas Mills was 15th at 17:34.71, junior Lucas Holdren, sophomore Jack Spiegel and junior Aidan Hilton finished 18th, 19th and 20th respectively (17:38.50, 17:40.40 and 17:46.50), and senior Aidan Starling was 24th at 18:06.40.
Melgares lauded her teams’ “resiliency” as their focus now turns to state next Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
“We’ve had so many hits to our team, many of them unrelated to sport at all,” Melgares said. “These kids have stepped up, they inspire me, they amaze me. ... Running is a beautiful sport, there are so many ways to win. Today, third place is a win for us.”