The Manhattan High girls’ and boys’ cross country teams will compete at the Class 6A state meet following third-place finishes Saturday morning in a regional at Warner Park.

“It went very well,” head coach Susan Melgares said. “Just so, so proud of how our runners fought. ... This course is not easy. ... Both squads, they were working together which that has been money for us, that has been our success is that we are working together, packing it up, and that power of the pack paid off today.”