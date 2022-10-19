No. 1 Manhattan High football will wrap up its regular season Friday in what has become familiar fashion this year: another top-5 matchup.
The Indians (7-0) will welcome No. 3 Wichita Northwest to Bishop Stadium for what will be their fifth game against a top-5 team this season.
However, it's not just a showcase contest between two high-quality teams. This one will have real implications for both teams' playoff roadmaps.
As the lone undefeated team in the 6A West division, Manhattan sits atop the standings. With a win on Friday, the Indians would clinch the No. 1 seed in the West and home-field advantage through the postseason until the state championship game.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (6-1) aren't far behind, filling the third spot in the West behind Garden City. If Wichita Northwest beats Manhattan, it would most likely move into the No. 2 position.
The Indians could fall as far as third.
"We don't talk a whole lot about it with the kids," said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz regarding the game's potential impact on seeding. "The coaches are aware of the situation. ... The kids need to focus on their jobs and control what they can control. We'll see where we are at the end of the game."
While the Indians have taken care of business in each of their first four top-5 matchups, Friday night's game will be a unique challenge.
Wichita Northwest has been on a tear, winning six straight since opening the season with a 53-41 road loss to Bishop Carroll. The Grizzlies average 60.3 points per game, and have scored 81, 79 and 76 in their last three outings.
Quarterback Jayce Glasper has thrown for 1,291 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception through seven games, as well as 285 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 32 attempts.
But Wichita Northwest prefers to run the football behind its powerful offensive line, splitting carries between LJ Phillips and Cencere Thompson. Phillips leads the Grizzlies with 1,003 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on 99 carries this year, while Thompson has 700 yards rushing and 12 scores on 86 attempts.
The offense moves quickly, trying to wear down defenses by averaging 15 seconds between snaps.
Wichita Northwest has one of the best offenses in the state, but Manhattan's defense has been stout all year long against similarly powerful attacks.
It is the proverbial unstoppable object meeting an immovable force, except, of course, one team has to come out victorious.
"We need to make them earn it and not give up any big plays," Schartz said. "And then obviously, it comes down to tackling. Those running backs break a lot of tackles, so we need to tackle well."
As opposed to the Grizzlies, the Indians offense moves more slowly and more methodically, but not necessarily any less lethally. They have the ability to make explosive plays, but are also content to run clock and bring on death by a thousand cuts.
Quarterback Keenan Schartz has thrown for 894 yards and and seven touchdowns, and has run for 507 yards and nine scores.
DeAndre Aukland leads the team in rushing with 624 yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 carries, while Jason Sanchez has 284 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 45 attempts.
"(The key) is what we've been doing all year long: attacking the edges and using our speed, and then some opportune passing," Joe Schartz said. "We just have to keep moving the chains. We're looking to find some balance on offense with running and passing it. If our offensive line will stand up to their defensive line and give us some time to throw when we want to, I like our chances."
Playing big games is nothing new to Manhattan, dating back to the Week 1 matchup with then-No. 1 and state runner-up Derby, a game the Indians won 26-23 in overtime. In fact, they've played more top-5 games than non-top-5 games.
But regardless of who the opponent has been, Manhattan has been consistent in its preparation. The Indians focus on going 1-0 each week and blocking out the distractions and the hype around what they've accomplished so far.
It's no different this week.
"It's another Friday night," Schartz said. "We've watched the film. We're implementing the game plan. It's the same recipe. We've got to have that unbreakable will to win. We've had some smooth sailing the past few weeks. Adversity will strike, and how we choose to respond to that is going to go a long way to the success we will have."