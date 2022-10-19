09242022-mer-spt-mhsfb-7
Manhattan High takes the field before their game against Washburn Rural on Sept. 23 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No. 1 Manhattan High football will wrap up its regular season Friday in what has become familiar fashion this year: another top-5 matchup.

The Indians (7-0) will welcome No. 3 Wichita Northwest to Bishop Stadium for what will be their fifth game against a top-5 team this season.