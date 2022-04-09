A no-hitter and a walk-off hit took place on the same day at Washburn Rural on Friday afternoon. Cade Perkins threw a no-hitter for Manhattan in game one and Colin Redeker hit a walk-off single in game two for Rural.
Manhattan run-ruled Washburn Rural 10-0 in the first game and Washburn Rural won in comeback fashion, 9-8 in the second game.
Perkins no-hitter was as dominant as they come. It was a quick outing and he was untouchable.
“My goal was just to get ahead of hitters,” Perkins said. “My goal usually stays the same. I never want to fall behind. Today I was lucky to be able to jump ahead of most of the batters I faced. I think I did a good job keeping my pitch count low and getting as many outs as I possibly could, quickly.”
“I’m happy with the way the first game turned out.”
Game 1:
Not a single Junior Blue had an answer for Perkins in game one.
Perkins, in the five-inning outing, had nine strikeouts, one walk and faced 16 batters.
In innings three and four, Perkins struck out five batters in a row and it was evident that it was the southpaw’s day.
With Perkins's dominance paired well with the Manhattan offense, who was just as solid.
The Tribe run-ruled Washburn Rural due to a pair of innings with multiple runs and good plate discipline.
“We were on top of everything in the first game,” Manhattan coach Luke Snyder said. Cade gave us a chance and I thought our offense was clicking on all cylinders. We were enthusiastic, fired up and making the right plays.”
“We came up with some huge hits when we needed them the most.”
Ian Luce got the scoring started early for Manhattan with a one-run double, scoring Jack Campbell within four pitches in the top of the first inning.
Campbell stepped back up in the top of the second inning and drove in Tyler Gagnon with a slick double, giving Manhattan a 3-0 lead.
Carson Rosen provided good pitching for Washburn Rural in the top of the third. Rosen sat down Manhattan with a lineout, groundout and a strikeout.
Manhattan responded with a six-run, five-hit fourth inning.
Keenan Schartz drove in a pair of runs with a single passed through the area of the Rural shortstop.
Braden Dinkel followed up Schartz with a pulled line drive down the third-base line scoring in two runs.
Perkins added on to the rally by blistering the baseball right at the first baseman who couldn’t make the stop and two more runs scored.
After the barrage of runs, it became more difficult for Washburn Rural to start a rally.
Luce popped a sacrifice fly in the outfield, giving Manhattan their tenth run in the top of the fifth inning.
With three outs away from a perfect game, a controversial ball four call in the bottom of the fifth would end Perkins's bid at a “perfect game.”
Game 2:
Washburn Rural’s three-run rally in the seventh inning gave the Junior Blues the chance to win the game. Redeker’s hit was the key.
Washburn Rural’s composure at the plate played a big part in the victory. The first five runs that Rural scored were all on Manhattan’s wild pitches.
The Junior Blues took seven walks and got hit by a pitch four times, forced Manhattan into discomfort early.
While the pitch count got high early, Zach Sharshel gave Rural some support early to keep the red hot Manhattan offense off of the scoreboard. Sharshel was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam and create some momentum before his pitch count ran to 83 in the third inning.
Kyle Walker and Ty Weber would score on wild pitches twice and Redeker would also score on a wild pitch.
The Junior Blues held a 5-1 lead before Manhattan began to crush the baseball in the top of the third.
Manhattan, similar to game one, went on to have a six-run inning which wiped the four-run Rural lead off of the board.
The wild pitches and past balls bug also came back and hit Washburn Rural in the top of the 3rd. Manhattan took advantage of Rural tossing three wild pitches and three past balls with swiped bags.
Jack Campbell, Jaxon Vikander, Tylar Pere and Jaxon Bowles would contribute to bringing runners home with useful hits in the explosive third inning for the Indians.
After the first three innings, the game was owned by the defense for both schools.
Rural’s Brock Howard and Manhattan’s Tyler Gagnon were consistent and showed some stellar pitching. Gagnon came into relief in the second game and pitched all the way to the seventh inning. Brock Howard pitched from the fifth inning until the end.
Washburn Rural was looking at a three-run deficit in the seventh inning. All Manhattan needed was three outs for the sweep.
Keaton Catlin would beat out a throw and forced Manhattan to make a throwing error because of his speed down the first baseline. Kaleb Wellshear got a free pass with a walk after Catlin’s at-bat. Redeker brought one run home from a single and a throwing error brought in two runs. The game was tied at 8-8 heading into extra innings.
Howard stayed in this game and pitch for the Junior Blues. Campbell hit a missile into centerfield, and it was dropped by the Rural centerfielder. Luce flew out into right field and Dinkel lined out to left field. Carson Rosen would throw out a stealing Campbell to end the top of the eighth inning.
“We squandered scoring opportunities too late in the game and we weren’t able to bounce back from that,” Snyder said. “We had the opportunity to break the game open in the (eighth) and we couldn’t do it.”
As good as Howard was on the mound, his efforts at the plate would be just as solid in extra innings. Howard hit a single right away, giving Rural a possible chance to win the game. Robby Bolin squared up and placed a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt to move the runner to second.
After a walk and a strikeout, Redeker was Rural's last bit of hope to win the game as the sun was going down. With a 2-2 count, Redeker lined one out to shallow right-center, scoring the winning run and ending the ball game.
Redeker was greeted by his teammates near the first base bag after the walk-off hit.
“I got up with a couple of people on and had two outs, I just needed to get the job done and I did,” Redeker said. “It was a super important at-bat because a tie would’ve been possible. So I just got the job done when the team needed me.”
Washburn Rural (3-3) will host Topeka High on Tuesday while Manhattan (4-2) will take on Highland Park next Friday.