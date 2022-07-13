Manhattan High’s Cade Perkins throws a pitch during the Indians’ win over Blue Valley Northwest in the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament on May 28. The Mid-Plains League announced that it had named Perkins, who now plays for the first-place Junction City Brigade, one of its 2022 all-stars.
Former Manhattan High pitcher Cade Perkins has picked up another accolade, this time at a higher level.
The Mid-Plains League announced Tuesday that it had named Perkins to its all-star list. Perkins, a left-handed pitcher for the Junction City Brigade, is currently the league leader in walks and hits per innings pitched (0.97) and earned run average (0.51).
He has struck out 25 batters while allowing just 13 hits, three walks and one earned run in 17 2/3 innings this year.
During his senior year at Manhattan, he posted a .869 ERA, struck out 102 batters and allowed just 11 hits and six earned runs in 48 1/3 innings.
The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches also named Perkins a high school all-star. Additionally, he earned first-team all-state honors and was The Mercury’s 2022 All-Flint Hills Spring Male Athlete of the Year. Last month, Collegiate Baseball and Diamond Sports named him a second-team high school All-American.
Perkins has committed to continue his playing and academic career at Cowley County Community College next school year.
The Brigade sits at 22-5 and is in first place in the Mid-Plains League, which wraps up its regular season on Friday. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Saturday at Rathert Stadium in Junction City.
The Mid-Plains League is a summer amateur league for college baseball players from across the country.