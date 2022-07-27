Former Manhattan High pitcher Cade Perkins earned another honor this week when the Mid-Plains League named him to its first team all-league squad.
Perkins has spent the summer pitching for the Junction City Brigade and led the Mid-Plains League in walks and hits per innings pitched (0.97) and earned run average (0.51). Additionally, he struck out 25 batters while allowing just 13 hits, three walks and one earned run in 17 2/3 innings. He is one of four league starting pitchers to make the first team.
Last Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants selected him in the 19th round of the MLB draft, making him the seventh player in school history to be picked, the third to be taken out of high school and the first draftee since 2009.
Perkins posted an 8-0 record as a senior in 2022, spreading his 48 1/3 innings across nine appearances. He struck out 102 batters (an average of two-plus per inning), while allowing just 11 hits, 11 walks and six total runs, all of which adds up to a .869 earned run average and .455 walks and hits per innings pitched.
The Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches named Perkins a high school all-star and he also he earned first-team all-state honors. The Mercury named him its 2022 All-Flint Hills Spring Male Athlete of the Year last month, and Collegiate Baseball and Diamond Sports named him a second-team high school All-American.
The Mid-Plains League also placed Perkins on its all-star list earlier this summer.