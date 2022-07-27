DSC_0777.JPG

Manhattan High pitcher Cade Perkins pitches against Wichita Northwest in the 6A regional championship game May 18.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Former Manhattan High pitcher Cade Perkins earned another honor this week when the Mid-Plains League named him to its first team all-league squad.

Perkins has spent the summer pitching for the Junction City Brigade and led the Mid-Plains League in walks and hits per innings pitched (0.97) and earned run average (0.51). Additionally, he struck out 25 batters while allowing just 13 hits, three walks and one earned run in 17 2/3 innings. He is one of four league starting pitchers to make the first team.

Tags