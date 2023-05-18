Mother's Day Celebration 2023.jpg
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades softball team holds their championship medals and trophy after winning the Mother's Day Celebration tournament held in Topeka over Mother's Day weekend. 

 Photo courtesy of Sabrina Ault

The Manhattan Optimist Renegades traveled to Topeka to participate in the Mother’s Day Celebration tournament and were perfect on the weekend, finishing 6-0.

The Renegades beat the Topeka Lady Royals for the championship 8-4. The Lady Royals were leading 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning when Alayna Ault hit a three-run home run to put the Renegades in the lead for good. Emilly Crocker pitched with Harper Befort taking on the catching duties. Izabel Nelson, Hailey VanDusen, Crocker and Ault all had multiple hits.