The Manhattan Optimist Renegades traveled to Topeka to participate in the Mother’s Day Celebration tournament and were perfect on the weekend, finishing 6-0.
The Renegades beat the Topeka Lady Royals for the championship 8-4. The Lady Royals were leading 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning when Alayna Ault hit a three-run home run to put the Renegades in the lead for good. Emilly Crocker pitched with Harper Befort taking on the catching duties. Izabel Nelson, Hailey VanDusen, Crocker and Ault all had multiple hits.
In the game prior, the Renegades took an early lead against the St. Joesph, Missouri Moxie 3-0. Ault pitched, giving up three runs in the fifth inning but striking out five and walking zero. The Renegades battled back to win in the bottom of the fifth when Jovie Coon stole home to win the game 4-3. Ault, Crocker, and I. Nelson all collected hits to help lead the Renegades to victory.
The first bracket play game on Saturday was against the Marek Fastpitch Academy from St. Joe, Missouri. The Renegades took an early lead and never let up to win 8 to 2. Crocker took the rubber, only allowing two hits and striking out eleven. Hadley Brown, Teske Nelson, Befort and Ault led the Renegades with multiple hits each.
Saturday started with the Renegades winning their final pool play game against the Topeka Lady Royals 12-6. I. Nelson pitched four innings, giving up six hits and striking out five. The game was tied going into the fourth inning when I. Nelson singled to start the inning. After I. Nelson stole second base, Brooke Taylor hit a line drive to right field scoring I. Nelson. The Renegades would go on to score another four runs in the top of the fourth inning, followed by one run in the top of the fifth inning run ruling the Lady Royals.
The Renegades took on KC Ambush in the late game Friday night, winning 12-6. Ault was on the rubber and gave up five runs on six hits, walking only one and striking out four. I. Nelson and Hadley Brown led the way at the plate, each going 3-for-3 from the plate. T. Nelson, Befort, and Ault also contributed with two hits each.
Hayden Matzke, with the support of her solid defensive plays, started the weekend off dominating the Topeka Takeovers 12-1. Matzke pitched three innings, giving up only two hits, one walk and striking out two. The offense was led by Matzke, Crocker, Ault and Ekstrum, all of which went 2-for-2 at the plate.
Manhattan Optimist Galaxy takes second
The Manhattan Optimist Galaxy 10U team went 2-1 in bracket play to finish second in the Mother’s Day tournament in Topeka. The tournament was held May 12 and 13th at Bettis Sports Complex. The Galaxy is coached by Abby and Adam Bowen, Kristy Hutchinson, and Jud and Andrea Gladin. The team’s two wins in bracket play avenged a loss and a tie to the same respective teams during pool play the previous day.
Galaxy started bracket play with a 9-3 victory over LFS Stampede from Lawrence led with multiple hits from Vivian Hutchinson, Aspen Wolf and Ella Garman. This included a three-run homerun by Wolf. The team played solid defense in this game with put-outs from Neva Gladin, Ella Powers, Addie Koch, and short-stop Gracie Reidy. Galaxy had lost to LFS Stampede 6-5 the previous day. On the mound was Aubrey Bowen who struck out 5, walked 3, and allowed no hits in three innings.
Galaxy’s semi-final game resulted in a 5-2 victory over the No. 2 seed, the Topeka Takeovers. This was after tying with the same team the previous day in a game that ended near midnight. In this bracket game matchup, Galaxy’s left-handed ace, Aubrey Bowen, struck out 14 batters while walking just one in five innings of play.
The championship game score ended with a 1-0 loss after six innings to Select Fastpitch out of Olathe. Galaxy’s lone hit for the game came from Amelia Breault who ripped a ball down the first base line in the 5th inning. Select Fastpitch also had just one hit, a swinging bunt that resulted in a runner who previously reached on error to score the lone run of the game. Aubrey Bowen continued her efforts on the pitching mound by striking out 11 batters while allowing just one hit.
14U Diamonds finish 2nd
The Manhattan Optimist 14U Diamonds finished second at the 3rd Annual Craig Riggs “KOKO” Memorial Tournament held last weekend in Kansas City. The Diamonds came into bracket play as the number one seed having gone 3-0 and winning their pool.
The Diamonds lost to the Competitive Edge 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. Manhattan fell behind early, giving up five runs in the first inning and an additional run in the third inning. But they showed tenacity, fighting back in the fifth inning, scoring four runs before their comeback ended. Kherington Law led the way with two RBI’s on a double to center field. Samantha Thompson started in the circle giving up six runs on six hits.
The semifinal game saw the Diamonds beat the KC Confidence 5-0. The Diamonds took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning behind a home run by Josie Alesana. Manhattan plated another three runs in the third behind a two RBI single by Kaimey Evans after an Alesana walk and a double by Solveig Chase. Olivia Harold pitched four scoreless innings, striking out four. Thompson came in for the save.
The Diamonds started pool play with a 6-2 victory over Diamond Club Outlaws. Law again led the way with two RBI. Harold pitched five innings giving up one earned run while striking out eight.
The next pool game was an easy 17-0 victory over the Topeka Vortex Storm. Manhattan’s bats were hot against the Storm led by Evans and Alesana with three RBI and Thompson and Tierra Young with 2. Thompson pitched two scoreless innings striking out four. Alesana came in for the save striking out two in the final inning.
The third pool game was a 10-3 victory over the Elkhorn Elite. The game was tied 2-2 after the top of the second. The Diamonds broke open the game with six runs in the bottom of the second inning behind a two-run single by Law and a two-run triple by Thompson. Chase and Alesana each had an RBI in the game. Chase started the game in the circle pitching two innings, giving up one earned run and striking out one. Thompson came in to pitch two innings striking out three in the victory.
10U Jaguars compete in Mother's Day tourney
The Manhattan Optimist Jaguars 10U fastpitch softball team played the Mother’s Day Celebration tournament in Topeka on May 12-13.
In the opening game of pool play on Friday, the Jaguars came away with a 7-0 victory against the Xplosion 9U. Audrey Henderson got the Jaguars rolling in the 1st inning with a lead off inside-the-park home run, the first of three runs that inning. Maggie Klein then led the way pitching, with Karsen Silva coming on in relief. Hudsyn Lewis and Henderson led the team with two hits each.
Next up was a tough loss to Kansas Power 10U in a 6-4 game. The Jaguars held a 4-0 lead in the 4th, before giving up six runs across the final two innings. Klein was again on the mound, and Kaitlyn Vilkanskas and Erin Luce both had two hits to lead the team. Reagan Fox, Ellie Hanson, Silva, and Vilkanskas all had one RBI on the game.
Pool play continued on Saturday with a hard fought 13-11 win against the 10U Stampede. The Jaguars jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Stampede tied it up in the bottom of the third. Henderson got them going in the fourth with a lead off single, followed by a Vilkanskas walk and single by Kira Harbidge. Clara Crane provided some fireworks with a hard-hit triple to right, eventually scoring on the play to tally three runs on the hit. Trinity Meader followed with some pop of her own by hitting another triple to right for the Jaguars. Lewis then brought her in with a single to end the Jaguars half of the inning on the five-run cap. Silva and Klein combined to close out the game and complete the win.
In the final pool play game, the Jaguars couldn’t get the bats going in a 11-3 loss to the Topeka Takeovers 10U. Silva led things off on the mound, with Fox providing relief. Meader led the team with two hits and Henderson, Vilkanskas, Silva, and Adlee Geyer all picked up one for the game.
The opening game of bracket play saw the Jaguars take on eventual champion Select Fastpitch 8U in a 4-1 loss. The game was tied 1-1 at the start of the third when Select was able to score two runs in their half of the inning to take control of the game. Silva led the Jaguars from the pitcher’s circle for four innings before Klein relieved her in the fifth. Henderson and Lewis collected the only hits of the game. Harbidge was on base twice and Klein once via walk.
The Jaguars are coached by Pamela Schlodder, Bret Henderson, and TJ Vilkanskas. Their next action is May 20-21 at the OGSA Slide into Summer tournament in Olathe.