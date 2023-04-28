image.png

The Manhattan Optimists Jaguars 10U team stands with their second place trophy after competing in the Toto Chases the Yellow Ball tournament in Wamego last weekend.

 Courtesy of Brett Henderson

The Manhattan Optimist Jaguars 10U fastpitch softball team opened its season with a 2nd place finish in the Toto Chases the Yellow Ball tournament in Wamego on April 22.

The Jaguars are coached by Pamela Schlodder, Bret Henderson, and TJ Vilkanskas.

