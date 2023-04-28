The Manhattan Optimist Jaguars 10U fastpitch softball team opened its season with a 2nd place finish in the Toto Chases the Yellow Ball tournament in Wamego on April 22.
The Jaguars are coached by Pamela Schlodder, Bret Henderson, and TJ Vilkanskas.
The Manhattan Optimist Jaguars 10U fastpitch softball team opened its season with a 2nd place finish in the Toto Chases the Yellow Ball tournament in Wamego on April 22.
The Jaguars are coached by Pamela Schlodder, Bret Henderson, and TJ Vilkanskas.
“I am proud of the improvement the team has made since coming together last fall,” Schlodder said. “The girls all played very well and fought hard the entire tournament.”
In the opening game of pool play, the Jaguars came away with a 12-4 victory against the Topeka Queens 10U. Maggie Klein led the way pitching while Audrey Henderson was behind the plate. Trinity Meader led the team in hitting with a double, triple, and four RBIs.
The second game of pool play saw the Jaguars win a tight 4-3 game against the Wamego Outlaws-Haetten 10U. Klein led the way from the mound again and Kira Harbidge, Kaitlyn Vilkanskas, Clara Crane, Reagan Fox, Ellie Hanson, and Henderson all collected one hit in the win.
The Jaguars opened bracket play with the No. 1 seed, again playing the Topeka Queens who advanced after beating the Riley County Falcons. Fox and Karsen Silva combined for the win, pitching in a 13-1 game. The Jaguars jumped out to an early 6-1 lead behind hits from Erin Luce, Meader, Fox, and Crane. They extended the lead to 13-1 in the 3rd inning behind RBIs from Hudsyn Lewis, Harbidge, Henderson, Vilkanskas, and Hanson.
The championship game pitted the Jaguars and Outlaws in a rematch from pool play. This time the Outlaws came away victorious, 5-2. Henderson and Hanson provided the scoring in the 4th, each reaching second base on their hits. Henderson advanced Lewis who previously collected a base on balls, before Hanson drove in both.
The Jaguars next tournament action is scheduled for June 12-13 in Topeka.
Chaos compete in Jayhawk Slugfest
The Manhattan Optimist Chaos 12U fastpitch softball pushed past the Twisters of Saint George in league 5-0. Alex Klein again was brilliant on the rubber for the Chaos as she threw three and two-thirds innings, striking out seven with no baserunners.
Then, the Chaos competed in the Jayhawk Slugfest in Lawrence this past weekend and fell short.
Despite outhitting the eventual tournament champion, the Topeka Patriots, five hits to three, the Chaos fell short with a 6-5 loss. Khloe Spencer led the way offensively for the Chaos going 2-2 at the plate.
In the 2nd game, the Chaos again got off to a slow start against the Lady Royals, falling 9-2. In the final game of pool play, the Chaos stole the lead late against the 10 10 Legacy to win 9-6. Alex Klein, Allison Lyman, Khloe Spencer, Piper Dawdy and Marlie Phillips all collected one hit to lead the Manhattan Optimist Chaos. Despite winning against 10 10 Legacy in pool play, they were eliminated in bracket play on Sunday losing 1-8. Kessly Wilson and Ella Kurtz each had a hit to lead way for the Chaos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.