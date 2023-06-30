The Manhattan Optimist Jaguars 10U fastpitch softball team came away with a 2nd place finish at the PG Futures state tournament in Topeka on June 23-25.

In the opening game of pool play on Friday, the Jaguars defeated the Kansas Power 10U by a score of 11-0. Reagan Fox led the way pitching with a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits while striking out eight. Maggie Klein, Trinity Meader, Kaitlyn Vilkanskas, and Ellie Hanson all had extra-base hits to lead the team in hitting.

