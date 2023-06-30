The Manhattan Optimist Jaguars 10U fastpitch softball team came away with a 2nd place finish at the PG Futures state tournament in Topeka on June 23-25.
In the opening game of pool play on Friday, the Jaguars defeated the Kansas Power 10U by a score of 11-0. Reagan Fox led the way pitching with a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits while striking out eight. Maggie Klein, Trinity Meader, Kaitlyn Vilkanskas, and Ellie Hanson all had extra-base hits to lead the team in hitting.
Next up was a 5-5 tie with eventual champion Topeka Galaxy. The Jaguars led 1-0 after the first inning and then rallied with four runs in the third to help secure the tie. Klein pitched a complete game, striking out five and only giving up one walk.
The Jaguars returned to Topeka on Saturday night to finish up pool play in a 7-5 loss to the Blue Heat–Crawford 10U. Klein toed the rubber and was relieved by Fox and Karsen Silva. Silva threw two innings of relief, giving up only one hit and striking out two batters. Kira Harbidge and Hanson both collected extra-base hits as part of the teams eight total on the night.
Bracket play opened on Sunday with a 9-5 win over the MW Smash 10U. Silva and Klein provided the pitching for the Jaguars while Clara Crane and Hanson provided the power. Both had triples as part of their multi-hit game. Crane drove in four runs and Hanson collected three RBIs. Audrey Henderson ended any chance of a rally from the Smash when she threw out the runner trying to steal third, ending the game.
The Jaguars reached the finals by avenging their pool play loss to the Blue Heat–Crawford 10U, this time coming away with a 9-8 victory. Tension built in the sixth inning with two outs and leading 9-7, when three consecutive singles put the Jaguars in danger of giving up the lead. With two runners on, a pop fly to right was secured by Vilkanskas to send the Jaguars to the championship.
The championship game was a rematch with the Galaxy, this time seeing the Jaguars on the losing side 6-3. The Jaguars jumped out to an early lead, before giving up four unanswered runs and trailing 4-1 in the fifth. The Jaguars were able to start a rally and had two across the plate when the Galaxy put an end to it. With only a few minutes left before time expired, the Jaguars needed to quickly secure three outs to get to a final inning, but the third out was elusive and time was called, ending the Jaguars hopes. Klein and Fox provided the pitching in the championship game. Erin Luce led the way hitting with a triple as part of her multi-hit game, and Hudsyn Lewis along with Fox and Luce provided the RBIs for the team.
The Jaguars are coached by Pamela Schlodder, Bret Henderson, and TJ Vilkanskas. They are currently 27-15-2 on the season. Their next tournament action is July 8-9 at the USA Softball State tournament in Salina. They will also be holding open tryouts on July 10th and 12th from 5:30 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Brummett Field in Optimist Park. Any girls interested in playing 10U tournaments next season who have not turned 11 years of age on August 31, are invited to attend. Please contact Pamela Schlodder at 785-477-3386 with any questions.
12U Chaos wraps up summer season
The 12U Manhattan Optimist Chaos softball team finished strong with a 3-2 record at the Western Kansas USSSA State Championship in Hays.
In the first game, the Chaos matched up with the Hays Thunder, winning big 9-2. Azzie Foveaux led the team offensively going 2-for-3 at the plate. Ella Kurtz, Allison Lyman, Alex Klein, Keiley Valentine, and Autrey Alberg each collected hits.
In game two, the Optimist Chaos fell short 9-4 against the Kansas Heat. Millie Sanderson was in the circle for the Chaos and offensively Sanderson, Klein, Foveaux, Valentine, Piper Dawdy and Marlie Phillips each collected a hit.
In the third game, the Chaos bounced back as Alex Klein threw a no-hitter against the Redhawks-Black from Garden City, leading to a 8-0 win. Foveaux again led the attack offensively with two hits in three at bats. Lyman also added a homerun in the fifth inning.
In the fourth game and final game on Saturday, the Chaos finished with another victory over the Sweet Thunder from Colby. Allison Lyman and Keiley Valentine each had two hits as the Chaos collected nine hits overall. Valentine had two home runs on the day. In the final game, the Chaos fell short against the Manhattan Optimist Renegades 8-3. The Manhattan Optimist Chaos ended the season 21-10 overall.
Moxie finishes 5th in Hays
Moxie went 2-2 in a double elimination tournament in Hays this past weekend.
In the opening game on Saturday, Moxie fell to the eventual 2nd place team Adrenaline (Salina) by a score of 2-1. Moxie’s offense was dormant in the game with only one hit to the Adrenaline’s eight hits. Eve McComb went 1-1 with a walk. Campbell Cassel fanned four and allowed two walks and eight hits in the game.
In game two, the hitting and defense were sharper, winning 7-0 against the Flames of Nebraska 18’s. Moxie scored 4 in the top of the first inning and added runs in each of the next two frames behind nine hits and no errors. Brooklyn Plummer topped all hitters with a 3-3 effort. Sam Killingsworth went 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Allison Moser went 1-3 with three RBI. Sophia Haverkamp, Eve McComb, and Reese Grady each added hits. Haverkamp pitched for the win giving up no hits in the shutout, fanning 6.
In its first game on Sunday, Moxie outmatched the Strike Force Delta 18U from Colorado, winning 17-1. With eight batters hit by pitches and seven walks, Moxie had just six hits in the game. Mayci Clark doubled and offense was provided by Sam Killingsworth, Eve McComb, Teagan Zenger, Reagan Thomason and Campbell Cassel. Cassel pitched 35 pitches to finish the game with one strikeout and allowing only two hits with no walks.
In their final game of the tournament, Moxie lost 4-3 to Hays Hustle. Down 3-1 in the 5th, Moxie plated two and had the go-ahead run at third, but just couldn’t take advantage. Tied 3-3, Moxie committed their lone error of the day allowing the go-ahead run. Again, Moxie was stymied at the plate, getting only four hits, none bigger than Teagan Zenger’s and Sophia Haverkamp’s doubles to plate the runs to tie the game. Reese Grady doubled as well. Haverkamp had two doubles. Cassel was the game starter and Haverkamp pitched in relief. Moxie is now 10-9 this summer with the 4th of July Stars & Strikes tournament this next weekend in Kansas City coming up.
Prime competes in Hays
Manhattan Optimist Prime played in the USSSA West State tournament in Hays. Prime won the first game, 5-4, against Salina Thunderz. Addison Prater pitched with Lilli Foster behind the plate.
Several walks helped the victory with only two hits, a double from Larissa Schreiner and a single from Lily Krainbill.
A loss, 3-2, to the Lady Travelers from Shattuck, Oklahoma, was a tough one. Prater pitched with relief from Bridgett Campbell. Schreiner caught with L. Foster coming to relieve her. Despite much better hitting in this game, Prime couldn’t string any together to score runs. Kayleigh Blair, Hayley Fobes, Alli Louquet, Keylee Schartz and L. Foster all singled. Elsie Foster and Krainbill had two singles each.
Salina Extreme was the next opponent for Prime. Prime moved on in the tourney with a 6-0 win. Prater started the game with Blair relieving her. L. Foster was behind the dish. With the help of several walks, only three hits insured the victory. Schartz and Maddie Fobes singled; Prater had a double.
The Mullinville Her-ricanes beat Prime, 7-2, giving Prime a fourth-place finish in the tournament. Prater pitched with relief from Campbell, and L. Foster caught. Prater and Campbell had singles and Krainbill added two singles for the only hits of the game for Prime.
Prime is now 11-5 on the season and will play next in the USA State Tournament in Salina.